Mass Effect remake rumors flourish as cast reunites for N7 Day

The Mass Effect cast is getting back together for N7 Day and some fans believe that could only mean one thing: the remake is coming.

Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale tweeted that they will be doing a two-part event on N7 Day (Nov. 7) in a “very special panel” (thanks, GamesRadar). Meer and Hale both voiced Commander Shephard, the protagonist of the first Mass Effect trilogy whose sex can be determined by the player.

Fellow cast members who voiced iconic squad members in the series will also be present. They include Ali Hillis (Dr. Liara T’Soni), Raphael Sbarge (Kaiden Alenko), William Salyers (Dr. Mordin Solus), Kimberly Brooks (Ashley Williams) and more.

It’s an unusually star-studded line-up and the “special” emphasis has fans wondering: Will Bioware announce a Mass Effect trilogy remake during the event?

The speculation isn’t baseless. In September, a Portuguese retailer posted listings for an item titled “Mass Effect Trilogy” before promptly removing them. There was a previous Mass Effect Trilogy released in 2012, but these new additions were copies for current-gen platforms such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

And after all, the Mass Effect franchise has essentially been dead for the past couple of years. After the disappointing reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware benched the entire series indefinitely. The company hasn’t released any Mass Effect DLC, news or even patches.

Some fans on Reddit believe the N7 announcement signaled a change to that policy.

“Is it… Is it happening?” A Reddit user asked.



“Getting married this weekend on N7 day, our anniversary,” another Redditor shared. “Here’s hoping we get a memorable announcement as well!”

Others were more confident that the Mass Effect trilogy remake is in the works. They were just curious about what it would look like.

“We know the remastered trilogy is real,” a Redditor wrote. “The only thing we don’t know is if the rumor about them redoing a lot of ME1’s gameplay to fit 2 and 3 more. Because lets be honest, ME1 was clunky AF.”

With nothing else to go on, we’ll just have to wait and see until N7 Day. Personally, I’m hoping the two-part event is a two-part announcement: a Mass Effect Trilogy remake and a proper sequel to Mass Effect: Andromeda.

