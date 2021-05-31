Mass destruction, lawsuits and thwarted justice: timeline of the Tulsa race massacre
May 30, 1921: Black male teen Dick Rowland is accused of assaulting a white female teenager while entering the elevator of a Tulsa building.
May 31, 1921: The Tulsa Tribune runs a story on the arrest of Rowland with the headline "Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in an Elevator."
May 31-June 1, 1921: White mob destroys the all-Black Greenwood district of Tulsa, burning down businesses and homes and killing, according to some estimates, nearly 300 residents.
June 1, 1921: Black residents take refuge in several locations throughout Tulsa to escape the massacre, including the fairgrounds.
Charges against Rowland are dropped.
Summer 1921: In connection with the massacre, a grand jury returns about 70 indictments, most of which are later dismissed. Grand jury report blames Blacks for inciting the massacre.
1926: Oklahoma Supreme Court immunizes insurance companies from liability. It was determined that the destruction in Tulsa was a riot instead of a massacre, alleviating insurers from having to pay.
1937: Remaining lawsuits are dismissed.
1997: Oklahoma Legislature establishes Oklahoma commission to study the massacre.
2001: Commission issues final report, recommending reparations.
April 28, 2003: Survivors and descendants file federal lawsuit seeking reparations.
March 19, 2004: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma dismisses suit, saying statute of limitations had expired.
2005: Lawyers attempt to appeal previous ruling.
April 24, 2007: Lawyers, survivors and descendants testify before Congress on legislation that would address the massacre and reparations. Not long after, the team also attempts to bring the case before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.
2020: Tulsa race massacre survivors and descendants file a lawsuit seeking reparations from the city.
May 19, 2021: Tulsa race massacre survivors Viola Fletcher, 107, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, and Hughes Van Ellis, 100, testify before Congress on their memories of Greenwood's destruction and make a plea for reparations.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mass destruction, lawsuits thwarted justice: Tulsa massacre timeline