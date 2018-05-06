Mason Rudolph on Ben Roethlisberger comments: 'I’d probably say the same thing'

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think the Steelers should have used a third-round pick on a quarterback in last month's draft, and Mason Rudolph agrees.

The Steelers veteran told reporters last week he wants to play another three to five years if his health will allow, and his eventual replacement is fine with paying his dues as he learns from the sidelines.

"If I was Ben, I’d probably say the same thing," Rudolph said, via NFL.com. "He’s a competitor. Obviously, he has a lot of confidence in himself, like I do and yeah, he’s going to be a future Hall of Famer and I would expect him to say that.

"So I’m just looking forward to going in there and learning the system, competing, raising my level of play, preparing like I’m the starter even though obviously I won’t be the starter. And just waiting and being prepared for whenever I get my time. Whenever my time comes, to be ready and take advantage of it."

Roethlisberger has inched closer to retirement due to numerous injuries in recent years, but the 36-year-old has never played fewer than 12 games in a season and is adamant about continuing his career.

"I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now," Roethlisberger said Friday. "Nothing against Mason; I think he's a great football player. I don't know him personally, but I'm sure he's a great kid. I just don't know how backing up or being a third [string] — well, who knows where he's going to fall on the depth chart — helps us win now.

"But, you know, that's not my decision to make. That's on the coaches and the GM and the owner and those kind of things. If they think he can help our team, so be it, but I was a little surprised."

Rudolph, 22, will attend Steelers practice for the first time at next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

He'll be joined by former teammate and Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, who was selected in the second round after the team traded Martavis Bryant to the Raiders.