Mason Mount set for huge pay rise as Manchester United contract details revealed ahead of medical

Mason Mount will undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday before completing his £60million move from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is set sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford with a club option for an extra year. His move is expected to be formally announced later this week.

Mount will earn £250,000-a-week at United, potentially rising to £300,000-a-week depending on performances, dwarfing his £80,000-a-week wages at Chelsea.

Chelsea had offered Mount a new deal worth just under £200,000-a-week but he turned that down due of the length of the contract and unfavourable image rights terms.

Mount also saw his relationship with Chelsea’s owners deteriorate before he turned down a final one-year contract extension offer in February.

Chelsea decided to sell the England international so he would not walk away for free when his contract was due to expire next summer. Mount has been at Chelsea since he was eight years old.

He joins a mass exodus of talent, as Mauricio Pochettino begins work as Chelsea manager at Cobham on Monday.

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City deal last week, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also left.

Chelsea have sold players at such a rapid rate that they will now begin re-investing the £212m they have earned from their seven recent sales.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is their primary target and is keen to move to Chelsea. Chelsea are also weighing up moves for another midfielder, including Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga or Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Striker Nicolas Jackson made his £32m move from Villarreal over the week weekend, joining £52m forward Christopher Nkunku as Chelsea's second major signing of the summer.