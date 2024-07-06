Mason Mount sends emotional message to departing Chelsea director

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has written a statement on social media following Neil Bath’s departure from Chelsea.

The England international, who signed for United on this day last year, worked closely with the 58-year-old before swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Bath spent over 30 years at Chelsea but has decided to stand down as director of football development and operations. Mount was one of the players who came through the academy and became a regular in the starting line-up.

In reaction to Bath’s departure from Chelsea, Mount took to Instagram to write: “Neil, thank you for your incredible leadership and dedication while I was in the academy. It was because of your commitment to nurturing talent that massively influenced and shaped the academy’s achievements. Wishing you all the best in the future.”

Bath released a statement through Chelsea’s official website this week. He said: “After 30 years working at Chelsea, I feel it is the right time for me to have some time off and take a break from a job that I have put so much time into.

“I intend to rest and have some time away from the game, however I will continue working over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for the organisation. As an Academy, we have enjoyed fantastic backing from the Club throughout my time here, without which none of our success would have been possible.

“I would like to thank every single person – player, parent, colleague, supporter – who has been on this journey with us. We achieved everything we could possibly have dreamed of – five Youth Cups in a row, countless debuts, homegrown players helping the team win the Champions League – and we did it together.

“In particular, I have to mention Jim Fraser, who has assisted me for the past 20 years and played such an important role in everything we have achieved.

“As a boy from Battersea who grew up on the Shed watching our teams of the 80s, it has been my greatest privilege playing a part in the club’s success over the past two decades. I have made memories and friends that will last a lifetime. I hope we have made people proud and left the club in a better place to move forward.”

First anniversary as a Manchester United player

Mount signed for United on this day last year and ensured a difficult debut campaign, with injuries restricting him to just 20 appearances across all competitions.

On Monday, Mount is expected to return to Carrington for pre-season training. He will be keen to show Ten Hag that he can be a valuable member of the squad for the upcoming campaign.

I’m sure we will see a vast improvement once Mount can stay fit.

