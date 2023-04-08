Mason Mount injury: Frank Lampard without Chelsea star after fresh setback

Mason Mount is not involved against Wolves this afternoon in Frank Lampard’s first match as interim Chelsea manager, due to an injury.

Mount was one of Lampard’s most reliable players during the former Chelsea great’s two-year stint as manager between 2019 and 2021.

But he has not featured for Chelsea since February due to an abdomen injury. He had been named on the bench in the Blues’ last two matches, but reports say he pulled up in training after aggravating the same injury — forcing Lampard to leave him out of today’s matchday squad.

It makes the England international, who played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a doubt to face Real Madrid in Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against reigning champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Mount had been expected to play a more significant role for Lampard during the season run-in than he did under the Blues’ recently sacked manager Graham Potter.