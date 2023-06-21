‘Devil Baby’ Instagram model who stalked Mason Mount after one-night stand avoids jail

Orla Melissa Sloan leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court after being given a 12-week sentence suspended for 18 months - Jordan Pettitt/PA

A TikTok and Instagram influencer who bombarded Premier League footballer Mason Mount with messages following a one-night stand with him has avoided prison and been told to pay him £300 compensation.

Orla Melissa Sloan, 22, who called herself Devil Baby on Instagram, used 21 phone numbers to stalk the Chelsea midfielder for four months between June 19 and October 28 last year.

She also stalked his former teammate Billy Gilmour between September 10 and October 28 2022 and harassed fellow Blues star Ben Chilwell between October 20 and 29 2022.

Mount, 24, became worried that she would turn up at the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey, while the messages left Gilmour, 22, unable to sleep.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Sloan, who was described as “addicted to social media”, slept with Mount after they met at a party at his England teammate Mr Chilwell’s home in November 2020.

‘Nature of messages became menacing’

Prosecutor Dmytro Palamarchuk said the pair remained in contact for around six months before Mount said he “did not intend to remain in contact” with her.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant went out and obtained 20 phone numbers which she used to keep bombarding Mason Mount with messages.

“Mason Mount kept blocking the phone numbers but they simply kept coming.

“The nature of the messages would be quite random and erratic from the defendant.

“Initially the defendant implied that she just wanted to talk to Mason Mount... and that she will not bother him afterwards.

“Since he didn’t reply the messages became more and more menacing.”

In one she said “you and Ben will be destroyed, beware of Devil Baby Mason. I can morph at any second.”

Sloan used 21 phone numbers to stalk Mason Mount, pictured - Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The prosecutor said Sloan tagged the star in Instagram posts which included collages of photos of the player with other women.

She also called the player a “criminal” and “spread lies” about him to his friends and family, the court heard.

Mount said in a victim impact statement: “Miss Sloan knows roughly where I live and where I train.

“I’m worried as if she is unable to contact me, she might turn up at my training centre.”

The court heard other messages were aimed at professional footballers, friends and family members, including left-back Chilwell, 26.

He told how he found Sloan’s behaviour “erratic”, while Scotland midfielder Gilmour said her messages had a “huge impact” on his life, after he joined Brighton from Chelsea in September last year.

The court heard she first messaged him saying she thought they should be in a relationship but he did not want contact to continue and told her so.

The messages became more threatening and in one she said “I will hunt you down, Orla x.”

‘She is addicted to social media’

In mitigation her lawyer Michael Cogan said she had been “naive” in not realising any relationship with Mount was not going to progress, adding that she is remorseful and has not contacted them since.

He added: “There was shortly after that party, certainly on the same evening, a short sexual relationship.

“Unfortunately Sloan thought there was rather more to it than that. She is... incredibly naive.

“She is addicted to social media. She has been sucked into a world where instant gratification is achieved only by being seen with rather more successful people.

“She is obsessed with the way she looks and how she thinks other people view her.”

Sloan, from Exeter, showed little visible emotion as she sat in the dock wearing a black top over a white dress and heavy make up.

Her 12-week prison term was to be suspended for 18 months and she must complete 30 rehabilitation days plus 200 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay Gilmour £500, Mount and Chilwell £300 each plus £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

She was also banned from contacting the players for five years.

