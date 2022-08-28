Maison Margiela and Reebok Drop Zig CR

Furthering their creative partnership, Maison Margiela and Reebok have just released the Zig CR. The latest offering delivers a hybrid between a trainer and a slip-on shoe. The new sneaker arrives in three separate colorways -- a monochromatic white hue, triple black and a graphic black, white and red option.

The Zig CR does not compromise on comfort as the shoe is crafted with an EVA sole, TPU inserts and a durable neoprene heel cap. The shoe also features a flexible and durable TPU upper with a rubberized leather toe guard and a clamshell construction. The silhouette is bold in its appearance as the cut-out details add to the dynamic shape and reveal the trainer's authentic core.

Maison Margiela × Reebok Zig CR will be available from August 26th in select Maison Margiela stores and on the brand's website for $990 USD. Take a look via the gallery above.