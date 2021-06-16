Mason held in Hyderabad for woman's murder, police recover robbed ornaments from him

Representative Image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Hyderabad Police has apprehended a 35-year-old mason, on charges of murdering a 45-year old woman in the city, and have recovered gold and silver jewellery and other valuables from his possession.

The accused identified as Ganji Venkatesh, a resident of Gulshan colony of Golconda in Hyderabad and a native of Narayanpet, Mahaboob Nagar District killed Buneti Chennama and took away ornaments and other valuables from her, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they have recovered around 700 grams of silver, 5 grams of gold earrings along with one iron rod and one cell phone from Venkatesh's possession.

Thr crime was committed within the limits of Golconda Police Station of Hyderabad.

"The accused Ganji Venkatesh was trying to dispose of theft ornaments of the deceased today. On credible information, the West Zone Task Force team apprehended him and recovered the ornaments, which included 60 tulas (approx 700 gram) of silver leg braces, 5 grams of gold earrings, and one Karbonn cell phone, which belongs to the deceased. The accused is being handed over to SHO, Golconda PS for further investigation in under 302, 394 IPC of Golconda PS," said police. (ANI)