Mason Greenwood suspended by Manchester United after being accused of assaulting woman

Mason Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United after a woman accused him of assault.

A series of allegations, which included a video, photographs and voice notes, were released on Instagram on Sunday morning and were deleted shortly afterwards.

Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of images and video circulating on social media” and that “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The club earlier said they "do not condone violence of any kind" and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the "facts have been established".

Greenwood, 20, from Bradford, has played 129 times for Manchester United, including 24 appearances for the club this season. He has one England cap.

Greenwood's sponsor Nike said the company was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations”.