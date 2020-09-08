Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker releases statement after being sent home by England for coronavirus breach

Mason Greenwood, the Manchester United striker, has apologised for breaking coronavirus protocols while on international duty after being sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Greenwood and Phil Foden, the Manchester City midfielder, were both dropped from the national team set-up for breaking the strict ‘bubble’ regulations at the national team’s camp in Rekjavik.

Reports emerged in the Icelandic press on Monday that less than 48 hours after making their senior international debuts, the pair had spent time with two women at a hotel.

The Football Association is investigating the breach, which Southgate described as “very serious”. Foden apologised for his conduct via social media on Monday night, while Greenwood issued a statement through United the following morning.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," the 18-year-old said.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

