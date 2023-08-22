Mason Greenwood's next club: Agents expect 10 offers by end of the week

Mason Greenwood will not play for Manchester United again - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

The hottest potato in football looks most likely to be lobbed overseas as Manchester United embark on their plan to “rebuild” Mason Greenwood.

Within seconds of the 3pm statement clarifying that United would sever ties, WhatsApp chatter was alight between agents speculating on his next move.

“The Saudis will get an offer in, no doubt,” speculated one leading dealmaker, predicting that Greenwood will have up to 10 options by the end of the week.

United have spared themselves untold reputational damage in clearing Greenwood to pursue a club elsewhere. However, fears about surrendering a prized talent to a potential rival mean the club are determined to retain control in where his next chapter begins.

Anywhere but the Premier League

Sources say the only factor that can be guaranteed in Greenwood’s playing future is that he will not end up at a Premier League rival. United will instead look to agree a form of loan-to-permanent transfer overseas as potential options are tabled over the coming days.

Such an agreement will involve cast-iron assurance that his chosen club does not immediately cash in and sell him back to an English or major European rival. Such restrictive plans are essential for United as they give up a talent worth £100 million-plus before his arrest in January last year.

Greenwood had already received overseas offers prior to Richard Arnold making up his mind about his future. In March, just a month after prosecutors ruled out attempted rape charges, United rejected several from undisclosed teams in Turkey.

Man Utd rejected offers from Turkey for Greenwood earlier this year - Shutterstock /Peter Powell

At 21, and still developing, the striker is seen as more likely to opt for a move to a competitive European top tier than the Saudi Pro League or the United States’ Major League Soccer.

Whoever does end up securing his signature will invite no shortage of scrutiny, however. “I would like to think any club would think twice about his reputation before hiring him,” said senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Women and Equalities Committee. She told Telegraph Sport that United have “done the right thing” in drawing a line under the saga on Monday, but added: “It’s so vital that a message is sent that violence against women is totally unacceptable and can never be justified”.

The 21-year-old was suspended 18 months ago after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. Charges were dropped in February of this year by the Crown Prosecution Services after the withdrawal of “key witnesses”.

Women’s abuse campaigners suggested United deserved little say in dictating where Greenwood could now rebuild his career. “Up until now; any cursory apologies or accountability has been part of a PR crisis management strategy rather than actually meeting with Women’s Aid and committing to learning about cycles of control and abuse and domestic violence,” said Jamie Klingler, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets.

“Greenwood and Manchester United actively tried to spin this new version of him rather than to deal with the trauma he caused to his partner and the fact that a woman is killed every three days in the UK by a man; most of these in domestic violence situations.”

Greenwood will have to restart his career away from the UK - AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

However, she accepts it is an inevitability in the ruthless world of football that Greenwood would get a chance to rebuild. “Saying he should be banned for life does not allow for any rehabilitation,” she added. “But in order for amends to be made; Greenwood needs to take full accountability and embark on a long process of therapy and work to actually commit to change.”

For Greenwood, who has stayed fit and attended training camps in Dubai over the summer, the chance to begin a new chapter will come quickly. “The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club,” he said in a statement confirming he was working with United on a new destination. In the eyes of a host of clubs in Europe, it seems that “distraction” will be worthwhile.