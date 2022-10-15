Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape.

Greenwood, 21, is accused of trying to rape a woman on 22 October last year.

He is also alleged to have engaged in controlling or coercive behaviour over an almost three-year period from 1 November 2018 to 15 October this year.

The footballer is further accused of assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm between 1 and 31 December last year.

All three charges relate to the same female complainant, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police."

Greenwood was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday and has since been charged and remanded in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Manchester on Monday.

Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended by his club from playing or training at Old Trafford within hours of the allegations surfacing.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood.