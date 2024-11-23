Mason Falslev scores 25, grabs 12 rebounds to lead Utah State to 77-69 victory over Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sophomore Mason Falslev scored 25 points to match his career high for the second straight game, adding 12 rebounds for his first double-double, and Utah State defeated Iowa 77-69 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Classic.

Falslev sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Aggies (5-0).

Ian Martinez totaled 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Utah State. Tucker Anderson pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and five steals off the bench.

Brock Harding led the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 19 points. Owen Freeman finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Payton Sandfort scored 14, but he made only 4 of 18 shots — including 1 for 13 from beyond the arc.

Falslev had two baskets in the first two minutes and Utah State grabbed the lead and held it until Freeman scored on a layup to put Iowa up 13-12 midway through the half. The Hawkeyes had a six-point lead late but Falslev's tip-in with 5 seconds left pulled the Aggies within 37-33 at intermission.

Iowa maintained its lead in the second half until Falslev's layup with 14:46 remaining gave Utah State a 47-46 lead. Harding answered with a 3-pointer for the Hawkeyes, and they played with the lead until Martinez sandwiched a jumper and a 3-pointer around two free throws by Falslev to give Utah State a 58-53 lead with 10:02 left to play. The Aggies never trailed again.

Iowa was trying to win six in a row to begin the season for the first time since the 2021-22 season when it won seven straight.

The Hawkeyes will host South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

The Aggies travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday and open the NIT Season Tip-Off against St. Bonaventure.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press