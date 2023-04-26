Mason eyes Tottenham 'energy and positivity' ahead of second interim spell

Ryan Mason wants to bring back "energy and positivity" to Tottenham after taking over as the club's interim boss for a second time.

The former midfielder has been placed in charge of Spurs following the dismissal of initial caretaker boss Cristian Stellini, who was sacked following a 6-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Mason previously was in charge of Tottenham on a temporary basis in 2021 following Jose Mourinho's exit, and led them in their EFL Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Ahead of his first game at the helm again versus top-four rivals Manchester United, the ex-England international is looking for a response after being handed the reins again.

"My immediate focus is Thursday," he said. "The most important thing is a reaction. Sunday was obviously very disappointing for us.

"I would hope and expect there is a reaction from the players, from everyone. Another important thing is getting energy and positivity back into the group and the fans as well.

"We have to be realistic. With three training sessions before two games, it is hard to change a big deal, but I would hope before the end of season people would see my stamp on the group."

On returning to the top seat in the dugout for a second time, Mason gave assurances he feels up to the task at hand, adding: "It came about relatively easily from my point of view."

"Naturally I feel comfortable, and it is just part of being involved in football. From a personal perspective, we handled it well two years ago.

"Obviously a lot of things have happened [since then] but ultimately I feel ready."

Tottenham lie sixth in the Premier League with just six games to go, and face a battle to ensure their European qualification for next season.

They are six points behind fourth-place United, who have games in hand on them, though Spurs in turn have a match to spare compared with fifth-place Aston Villa.