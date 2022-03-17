Masks optional for students, staff at schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami

Michelle Marchante
·2 min read
Miami Herald File

Masks are now optional for all students, teachers and staff at Catholic schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami, regardless of their vaccination status, with a few exceptions, the Archdiocese announced this week.

“The only exceptions are for those within 10 days of a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, or within the 10-day period following a positive COVID diagnosis,” the Archdiocese said in Wednesday night news release. Parents were notified via email Monday afternoon.

Parents and other visitors will still be required to wear a mask inside schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami, including at indoor athletic events, according to the updated policy. All students, regardless of their vaccination status, will also have to mask up while riding the bus and whenever they’re indoors on off-site field trips.

The Archdiocese says it expects parents and family members will be required to wear a mask at indoor end-of-the-year events, such as graduation. Each individual school will give updates to families on the protocols as the events get closer.

Previously, masks were required indoors for students and employees who were not fully vaccinated or kids whose parents had not signed a consent opt-out form. Faculty and staff in grades preK-5 were also required to mask up indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, unless no child in grade 5 or lower was present.

The Archdiocese says it made the decision to loosen its mask mandate due to the “significant reduction” in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community though it will continue to monitor the situation, with the guidance of public health professionals and its medical advisors. Masks

The change comes as Florida continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also no longer recommending masks indoors in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe now that it considers the counties to have a low COVID risk level. The CDC says people can opt to wear a mask, based on their own personal risk. It’s still recommending people with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 wear a mask.

On March 1, the Archdiocese made masks optional for everyone in church, regardless of their vaccination status.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Panthers acquire coveted blueliner Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

    The contending Florida Panthers paid a steep price but acquired one of the top defense options available at the trade deadline.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh