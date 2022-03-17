Masks optional for students, staff at schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami

Masks are now optional for all students, teachers and staff at Catholic schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami, regardless of their vaccination status, with a few exceptions, the Archdiocese announced this week.

“The only exceptions are for those within 10 days of a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, or within the 10-day period following a positive COVID diagnosis,” the Archdiocese said in Wednesday night news release. Parents were notified via email Monday afternoon.

Parents and other visitors will still be required to wear a mask inside schools run by the Archdiocese of Miami, including at indoor athletic events, according to the updated policy. All students, regardless of their vaccination status, will also have to mask up while riding the bus and whenever they’re indoors on off-site field trips.

The Archdiocese says it expects parents and family members will be required to wear a mask at indoor end-of-the-year events, such as graduation. Each individual school will give updates to families on the protocols as the events get closer.

Previously, masks were required indoors for students and employees who were not fully vaccinated or kids whose parents had not signed a consent opt-out form. Faculty and staff in grades preK-5 were also required to mask up indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, unless no child in grade 5 or lower was present.

The Archdiocese says it made the decision to loosen its mask mandate due to the "significant reduction" in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community though it will continue to monitor the situation, with the guidance of public health professionals and its medical advisors.

The change comes as Florida continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also no longer recommending masks indoors in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe now that it considers the counties to have a low COVID risk level. The CDC says people can opt to wear a mask, based on their own personal risk. It’s still recommending people with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 wear a mask.

On March 1, the Archdiocese made masks optional for everyone in church, regardless of their vaccination status.