New Masking Requirements for Many Communities

With COVID-19 cases surging in both Manitoba and Alberta, and our own case counts climbing Dr. Shahab held a rare morning press conference today Friday November 13th. Manitoba has gone into lock down and the pressure is on Premier Kenney to do the same. Over 200 Saskatchewan doctors signed a letter to Premier Moe advising him to take action now before we find ourselves in the same place that the province of Manitoba has found itself in. The doctor’s called for province wide mandatory masking, and the closure of bars and nightclubs. The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, this morning added their support to the calls from these doctors. Health Minister Paul Merriman joined Dr. Shahab in the Radio Room while the SHA’s Scott Livingstone and Dr Susan Shaw joined over the telephone.

The expansion of mandatory masking in indoor public spaces and a curfew on alcohol sales in licensed establishments will be in effect as of Monday, November 16 for 28 days, then subject to review by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer and will apply to all communities over 5000 residents. As well due to their proximity to the urban centres and high rate of retail, workplace and service integration, surrounding towns will be included even if their independent populations are less than 5,000 residents. The list of the 59 communities and what is deemed an indoor public space is at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks. Those 59 communities are: Aberdeen, Albertville, Allan, Asquith, Balgonie, Battleford, Beaver Creek, Belle Plaine, Bradwell, Cedar Villa Estates, Clavet, Colonsay, RM of Corman Park No. 344, Craven, Dalmeny, Davin, Delisle, Dundurn, Edenwold, Estevan, Furdale, Grand Coulee, Gray, Humboldt, Kindersley, Kronau, Langham, Lloydminster, Lumsden, Lumsden Beach, MacDowall, Martinsville, Meacham, Meadow Lake, Meath Park, Melfort, Melville, Moose Jaw, Neuhorst, Nipawin, North Battleford, Pense, Pilot Butte, Prince Albert, Regina, Regina Beach, Riceton, Saskatoon, Shields, St. Louis, Swift Current, Thode, Vanscoy, Warman, Weirdale, Weyburn, Whitecap, White City, and Yorkton. While COVID-19 has shown that it will take advantage of any opportunity, the fundamentals of personal protective measures, state the government, and the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan guidelines based on those measures have been demonstrated to work in preventing transmission. Every Saskatchewan resident has a personal responsibility to make public spaces safe from COVID-19 transmission, so that essential services including health care and school, can continue. “Over the past nine months, we have seen periods of extremely low transmission and periods of unacceptably high transmission here in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “This has not been determined by the virus; it has been determined by the actions of individuals making conscious decisions to follow best public health practices.” All residents are required to abide by the basics of COVID-19 prevention: maintain physical distancing and wear a mask when you are outside the home; wash your hands frequently; stay home if you are sick. A significant number of cases in the province are as a result of people going to school, work and participating in activities when they have been symptomatic. The other western provinces have already shutdown indoor sports, Dr. Shahab stated that they will be looking at the guidelines and the transmission patterns to see if they need to do the same. All businesses and organizations must review the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan for their respective sector guidelines and make any required changes in order to abide by them completely. These guidelines are enforceable under the public health order. In the event that the public health order applies a more stringent standard (ie. masking), the public health order supersedes the guidance document. “New measures announced this week and those to be considered in the weeks to come will still be based on the fundamentals of physical distancing, staying home when you are sick and masking to protect yourself and others,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “Now is the time for all residents, businesses and organizations to get back to basics. Re-commit to proven public health measures and return to the standards shown to work in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.”

