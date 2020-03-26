The Masked Singer US unveils YouTube star JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Photo credit: Fox

From Digital Spy

The Masked Singer US season three has revealed the identity of the mystery crooner in the T-Rex costume.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In last night's episode (March 25), host Nick Cannon couldn't contain his excitement when the contestant turned out to be his former Lip Sync Battle Shorties co-host JoJo Siwa.



"My forever sidekick and good friend," Nick exclaimed when the dancer and YouTube star took off the dinosaur-themed headpiece. "I knew it was you, belting all around this thing. There's no-one in this industry that has more bubbly energy than this young lady."



Photo credit: Fox

Related: The Masked Singer UK season 2 - Contestants, return date and everything you need to know

"It's kinda cool that you came play with us," the presenter continued, as JoJo confessed: "I actually paused my tour to do this!"

Panellists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were clearly just as impressed as Nick by the 16-year-old's commitment, as they clapped and cheered enthusiastically.

"You know what? Your hard work really paid off because you were on fire, girlfriend," McCarthy gushed.

Photo credit: Fox

T-Rex's clues included a reference to JoJo's past job babysitting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North, as well as the aforementioned show she used to front with Nick.

During her reveal, JoJo also mentioned that she walked the carpet at The Lego Batman Movie – which featured the voice talents of this week's guest judge Will Arnett.

Other famous faces that have been revealed so far this season include US politician Sarah Palin, skating pro Tony Hawk and rapper Lil Wayne.

The Masked Singer US airs on FOX. Its UK equivalent is currently available to stream on the ITV Hub.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter accounts.

You Might Also Like