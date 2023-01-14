The Masked Singer UK: Cat and Mouse unmasked in latest elimination

The third and fourth contestants have been eliminated from the 2023 series of The Masked Singer.

Saturday 14 January’s episode featured contestants such as Phoenix, Jellyfish, Otter, and Knitting face off against one another in a singing contest.

The rules of the hit ITV reality series remain the same: a roster of celebrities perform musical numbers while wearing elaborate identity-obscuring disguises. Viewers at home, and the panel of celebrity judges, are then tasked with guessing the masked singers’ real identities.

At the end of each episode, one contestant is voted off, and is de-masked.

In Saturday’s latest episode, Knitting and Cat and Mouse ended up in the bottom two, before the judges decided who to vote out.

Knitting was ultimately saved, with the judges approving of their performance of “Memories” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats.

Cat and Mouse, meanwhile, performed “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

The duo – the first ever two-person team to compete on the series – were eliminated from the competition, revealing themself to be musicians Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Earlier in the episode, they had performed “Get Happy” by Judy Garland.

Cat and Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer' (ITV)

After being unmasked, Martin described some of the guesses heard on the show as being “way out”.

“I’ve never done anything so nerve-wracking in my life,” said Shirlie, describing her time on the show.

The Masked Singer season four continues weekly on ITV1 and ITVX.