‘The Masked Singer U.K.’ Commissioned for Two More Seasons at ITV

U.K. broadcaster ITV has recommissioned Argonon Group company Bandicoot Scotland to produce two more seasons of hit music reality show “The Masked Singer U.K.” Both seasons will have eight 90-minute episodes each.

The third series concluded on Saturday with a season high of 7.8 million viewers, accounting for a 45% share of total viewing, with younger viewers — 46.6% of the available 16-34 demographic — also tuning into ITV for the show.

Panda won the show, hosted by Joel Dommett. Australian musician Natalie Imbruglia was unmasked as Panda at the show finale. Last year’s masked champion Joss Stone joined celebrity detectives Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, and the show also featured a performance from Charlotte Church as she was unveiled as Mushroom and Westlife’s Mark Feehily revealed as Robobunny.

Special guests at the show finale included Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee), Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and Aston Merrygold (Robin) who performed duets with the finalists.

Bandicoot MD Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: “The third series of ‘The Masked Singer’ has underscored its’ unique position in British television as an unrivalled Saturday night powerhouse and the U.K.’s biggest entertainment show. The phenomenal audience reaction is evidenced by the vast viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing. We’re delighted that ITV has shown its long-term commitment to the show and with two new series of musical mayhem in the pipeline, we are already plotting the next spectacularly surreal season.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning added: “’The Masked Singer’ has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run. We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

The series is executive produced by McLean, Nettleton and Claire Horton. It was commissioned for ITV by Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Joe Mace.

“The Masked Dancer,” also produced by Bandicoot, returns for a second series on ITV and streamer ITV Hub in 2022.

