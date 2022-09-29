‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Reveal Shares Identities of Hummingbird, Pi-Rat and Panther: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 2, of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Sept. 28 on Fox.

Comedian Jeff Dunham, singer Montell Jordan and *NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick were revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s second episode shared a rare triple unmasking.

The Hummingbird was revealed to be Kirkpatrick, while Pi-Rat was Dunham and Jordan was Panther. Kirkpatrick was a leftover unmasking from last week; after that, among this week’s three performances, Dunham was first to go, with the fewest number of votes.

Later, Jordan was unmasked as Panther after facing off with Harp in a battle royale (in which both took turns singing “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf). Harp won for a second week in a row.

“Vegas Night” opened with guest judge Donny Osmond, who appeared on Season 1, singing “The Greatest Show.” Then came the first unmasking of the night: Held over from last week’s premiere, Hummingbird was finally revealed as Kirkpatrick. Thicke thought it was Dion Sanders; McCarthy Wahlberg went with Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20; Jeong named Tom Brady. Kirkpatrick had sung “I Don’t Want to Be,” by Gavin DeGraw, for his number last week.

For Pi-Rat, Osmond got it right with Dunham; Ken Jeong thought it was Robert Smigel, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Steve Carell and then Carrot Top. Nicole Scherzinger went with Terry Fator. Robin Thicke picked Dana Carvey.

As for Panther, no one correctly guessed Jordan. Robin Thicke picked Iman Shumpert. Ken Jeong thought it was Sam Richardson, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Lamar Odom. Nicole Scherzinger went with Billy Porter. Osmond said Andre Drummond.

Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat and Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird joined Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the first celebrities to leave “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season; in week one, it was the Harp who moved forward; the Harp then survived Week 2 as well. After each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night two:

THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Harp, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Harp (WEEK 2 WINNER)

Song: “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston

Clue: Night night

Hint: “Collaborated.” “Well, you know Nicole, I always love seeing our names together. We should have it happen again soon.”

Package voiceover: “It feels incredible to be crowned the first Queen of Season 8. But I’m up against two new singers tonight, and I have to crush this performance if I want to keep this crown atop my head. I’ve been labeled competitive my whole life. But I don’t see that as a bad thing. It means you worked hard to be the best. And I’m bringing that energy to the stage tonight. And now quickly, because I’m always on time, I’m going to give you, my loyal subjects, a new clue.”

Panel guesses: Amber Riley, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown

Previous song: “Perfect,” by Pink

Previous panel guesses: Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson

THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Panther, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Panther (MONTELL JORDAN)

Song: “Feeling Good,” by Nina Simone

Likes: Cat naps

Clue: Weekend warrior

Hint: Globe and “victory.” “Panther believes that victory isn’t just about winning, victory means the world to me.”

Package voiceover: “It’s lucky that I’m here on Vegas night, because one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to always bet on yourself. Right from the jump, I was at the top of my game, and rubbing shoulders with Beyonce. Until one day, people thought I was dead. Even my own family. I had the rare opportunity to attend my own funeral and see how others would remember me. It made me realize, I had more of a legacy to leave. So, I started back at one, to show that I was a scholar, a son, a lover and a leader. Tonight, I’m here to prove that nothing and no one has the power to define me.”

Panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Andre Drummond, Sam Richardson, Brian McKnight, Lamar Odom, Billy Porter

THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Pi-Rat, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Pi-Rat (JEFF DUNHAM)

Song: “Crocodile Rock,” by Elton John

Likes: Plundering

Clue: Great at multitasking

Clue Question: The Pi-Rat special: Carrot Top. “I think I have something special to share with the world and you’re getting a little taste of it tonight.”

Package voiceover: “Hi ho, sin city babies, it’s time to meet the old Pi-Rat. You see, when I was 8 years old, I wasn’t very popular. But I had a unique way of meeting friends. I always got a laugh. So, me and my crew set sail to achieve the impossible dream. And go where few have gone before: Hollywood, California. My family said that I’ve got talent. But everyone else thought I was a total dummy. I proved them wrong, and now I’m the king of all Pi-Rats. It was a triumph. And while I performed in Vegas many late nights, I was never a leading man. But tonight, I’m the star of this show.”

Panel guesses: Robert Smigel, Terry Fator, Jeff Dunham

