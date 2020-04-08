‘The Masked Singer’ After-Show, Hosted by Nick Cannon, to Launch on Fox

Click here to read the full article.

Fox is adding another series to “The Masked Singer” universe. The new aftershow “The Masked Singer: After the Mask” will start airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m., following original episodes of “The Masked Singer,” starting April 22.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“After the Mask,” which will also be hosted by “Masked Singer” emcee Nick Cannon, will fill the slot vacated by “Lego Masters,” which concludes its Season 1 run on April 15.

More from Variety

Cannon will host “After the Mask” from home “on a virtual stage,” and will discuss that evening’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” including its best moments and big celebrity reveal. Fox said the show will also feature “major celebrity guests,” also appearing remotely from their homes, as well as “stunts, games and impromptu musical performances.”

“The Masked Singer” is currently down to its final eight contestants, and continues tonight with an all-new episode. Next week, the show will air a special edition, “The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular,” featuring songs previously heard throughout this season.

“The Masked Singer” also remains one of the top-rated shows on TV. Last week’s episode averaged a 2.4 rating and 11 share among adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers in live+same day numbers. That gave the show its most-watched regularly scheduled episode since its season 1 finale (Feb. 27, 2019) and highest-rated episode since its Fall premiere (Sept. 25, 2019), of course excluding its major post-Super Bowl episode.

Fox has also previously announced “The Masked Dancer” as another extension of the series brand. Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, “The Masked Singer” is executive-produced by Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media. Izzie Pick Ibarra serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Rosie Seitchik also serves as executive producer.

Story continues

Starting May 20, the Wednesday 9 p.m. timeslot will be filled by “Ultimate Tag,” described as “a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase.” Sibling trio JJ, TJ AND Derek Watt host that show.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.