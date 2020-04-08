‘Masked Singer’ Sets Aftershow Hosted by Nick Cannon on ‘Virtual Stage’

Fox has set an aftershow for “The Masked Singer” Season 3 to be hosted by Nick Cannon “on a virtual stage,” the broadcast network announced Wednesday.

Beginning April 22, “The Masked Singer: After the Mask” will immediately follow the Fox singing competition at 9/8c. New episodes will then air at that same time after “The Masked Singer” on April 29, May 6 and May 13.

Per Fox, “it will feature major celebrity guests (remotely) discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games and impromptu musical performances!”

“The Masked Singer” returns to its regular one-hour length tonight, following last week’s supersize 2-hour episode, which featured the top nine competitors from Groups A, B and C coming together for the first time to begin their weeks-long battle for Season 3’s golden mask trophy.

The format will be switched up a bit, with just four singers — Turtle, Kangaroo, Astronaut and Night Angel — from the remaining eight contestants competing on tonight’s episode. They will face off in pairs, withe one getting the lowest vote for each face-off competing in the smackdown round. The one who loses the smackdown will be eliminated/unmasked at the end of the episode.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

