The Masked Singer series 2 on ITV: All the celebrity contestants and theories

In a year when all of us have been wearing masks, 12 mysterious celebrities are taking to the stage sporting the most elaborate ones of all, hiding behind feathers, glitter and sequinned coverings and costumes to reveal clues and perform songs while we and the judging panel try to guess who on earth they are.

Yes – TV's wildest guessing game is back, as The Masked Singer returns for its second series in the UK.

Joel Dommett has returned for hosting duties, while the four panellists guessing along with the (masked) studio audience are returning judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall, along with new recruit Mo Gilligan (taking the place of Ken Jeong, who's been focusing on his judging role on the US series due to travel logistics).

The format remains the same, with the celebrities facing off against each other (during the first and second week, they compete against each other in pairs). The judges (separated by Covid-friendly Perspex screens) try to guess who they are, and a celebrity is unmasked at the end of the episodes.

In the Boxing Day episode, six contestants – Robin, Alien, Swan, Dragon, Sausage and Badger – took to the stage, with the remaining six to follow in episodes two. So, who do you think they are?

Robin

Hints: Robin is "fast, light on my feet, and ready to go the distance", and added: "no-one is going to knock this robin off his perch". The clue package had the bird walking past a sign for Albert Square in a (perhaps too obvious) nod to EastEnders.

Any more clues? Robin has been known "to fly without wings".

The first to take to the stage for the new series, Robin sang Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling' during episode one.

Who is Robin? The panel speculated from the clue package that Robin could be an athlete or boxer, but when he started to sing, they guessed he was a natural performer.

Mo suggested Bruno Mars, Davina went with Amir Khan, Rita said Dean Gaffney, and Jonathan threw out a lot of Joe suggestions including Joe Wicks, Joe Swash and, erm, Joe Pasquale, before deciding the final clue about flying without wings meant it was Noel Edmonds, who once qualified as a helicopter pilot.

On Twitter, lots of people agreed Robin is probably a boxer, with suggestions including Amir Khan, Anthony Joshua and David Haye. Other suggestions included Peter Andre and Richard Blackwood, while the most popular choice among viewers was Aston Merrygold from JLS.

We agree – the "light on my feet" clues could be about football, which Merrygold plays, and JLS did duet with Westlife, singing – you guessed it – 'Flying Without Wings'.



Sounds like Peter Andre. I’m calling it #MaskedSingerUK — Samta Claus (@sam_bambs) December 26, 2020

Robin is Aston Merrygold, convince me otherwise! #MaskedSingerUK — Michael King (@MiichaelKing) December 26, 2020

You cant tell me this isnt aston from JLS #MaskedSingerUK — mrs daye🐾 | aka layla 🤍 (@plentymorella) December 26, 2020

Alien

Hints: The clue package showed Alien outside in a yard that looked very similar to a Doctor Who set, and when she began talking she said "I, I, I, I" which could be a clue…

Alien has "travelled faster than the speed of light, tripping the light fantastic" to come to earth, and mentions "spectacular fashion", earth being a "tiny toy" with its population as "tiny models".

Any more clues? "I have never been invaded but I have been part of an epic battle," Alien said.

Alien sang Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now' during episode one.

Who is Alien? Some of the clues led the judges to wonder whether Alien is a model, and Sophie Dahl was mentioned along with Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper.

As one part of the clue package looked like a crime scene, guesses included actresses who have played detectives such as Gillian Anderson and Jonathan Ross's out-there suggestion of Brenda Blethyn. Meanwhile, Mo wondered whether a wedding dress featured in the clip was a clue to Lily Allen, who got married to Stranger Things star David Harbour recently.

Twitter guesses included Paloma Faith and Ellie Goulding, but most viewers thought it was Sophie Ellis Bextor, especially since the crime scene could be a hint about her hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor'.

Alien was the first celebrity to be unmasked and many viewers were right, it was Sophie Ellis Bextor – the clue about being part of an "epic battle" being a reference to her cameo in Game of Thrones' final season.

JaackMaate's best friend, Ellie Goulding, is definitely the Alien #MaskedSingerUK — ❄ The Pontifex ❄ (@helloxpigeon) December 26, 2020

Alien... hmmm Paloma Faith? #MaskedSingerUK — Hannah McGahan *f**k off 2020!* (@HanSparkle86) December 26, 2020

Alien is Sophie Ellis Bextor #MaskedSingerUK — Adam Clark (@adamclarkitv) December 26, 2020

Crime scene - Murder on the Dancefloor? #MaskedSingerUK — Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) December 26, 2020

Swan

Hints: The beautiful black swan talked about "loyalty, strength and independence" and having the freedom to spread their wings. Swan walked through a ballroom and onto a red carpet while mentioning being "royal" and coming "full circle" from where it all began.

Any more clues? Swan's career has been "very honoured".

Swan sang a cool version of Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much' on episode one.

Who is Swan? The panel was completely stumped, but Jonathan picked up on the clip's references to liberty and independence, suggesting Swan is someone American. Guesses included Michelle Visage, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberley Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, Ruby Wax, and, taking into account the clue about being "very honoured", former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell.

Viewers agreed with the panel's picks of Ashley Roberts, Michelle Visage and Darcey Bussell, though we quite like the idea of Cheryl…

#MaskedSingerUK this is 100% Cheryl Cole. She sang a Shania song when she auditioned for Popstars. — Ellen O'Sullivan (@OfficialMrsO) December 26, 2020

Dragon

Hints: Cute and cuddly Dragon – complete with rainbow tummy – was, of course, shown at a castle, but Dragon isn't scary and "just wants to be loved". The clip included the dragon knocking over dolls' houses to reveal bundles of cash, and mentions of having "two left feet", wanting to "conduct" themselves better, and of deals and promises – and that they're not usually thought of as a big character.

Any more clues? "I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper."

Dragon sang a sweet version of Randy Newman's Toy Story theme 'You've Got A Friend In Me' during episode one.

Who is Dragon? Davina thought that Dragon sounded like a woman when singing, but guesses from the panel ranged from Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud and Homes Under The Hammer's Dion Dublin, as well as Sandi Toksvig.

Masked Singer fans reckon it was either Michelle Visage or Courtney Act behind the mask. Everyone agreed, however, that whoever Dragon is – they are utterly adorable.

Dragon has to be Michelle Visage #MaskedSingerUK — Karlos International (@Karlos_Int) December 26, 2020

Sausage

Hints: Sausage – wrapped in newspaper, with chips, of course – was filmed at the seaside and described themself as "a little bit of everything". Sausage took a trip to Billie's Burger Bar, with a menu which had the words 'Because We Want To' written across the bottom – an obvious nod to Billie Piper's chart hit of that name? Sausage also likes glam, and describes themself as a bit of a "silly sausage".

Any more clues? "My performances are something of a balancing act."

Sausage impressed the audience with a version of Rag 'n' Bone Man's 'Skin' during episode one.

Who is Sausage? Panel guesses included Maya Jama, Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, Meghan Trainor and Stacey Solomon, while Jonathan got some boos from the audience for suggesting former MP Edwina Currie.

Guesses on Twitter, meanwhile, included Zoella, Stacey Solomon, Catherine Tate, Emeli Sandé and Jessie J.

I’ve got a strange feeling that it’s Stacey Solomon#MaskedSingerUK — DylanJ1402 🎉 (@J1402Dylan) December 26, 2020

Billie's Burger Bar is where Lauren worked on Catherine Tate.



Comedian, actor, presenter - it's Catherine Tate. firming that one. #MaskedSingerUK — Matty I D (@MattyID) December 26, 2020

Ooh I’m thinking Stacey Solomon now for Sausage #MaskedSingerUK — 🌿 Gucci Harry🌿 (@HouseOfLaurels) December 26, 2020

Calling it, Sausage is "Emile Sande" #MaskedSingerUK — Gdisc Karaoke (@GDisckaraoke) December 26, 2020

Jessie J, she's from Margate, do it like a dude ......the clues are all there.....#MaskedSingerUK — Malayneee (@marcylayne1) December 26, 2020

Badger

Hints: Biker jacket-wearing Badger was filmed fixing a motorbike while chatting about being used to "being hidden" and "anonymous", and being able to be out on the streets surrounded by people with no-one knowing their identity.

Any more clues? Badger sees things "like a virtual world".

Badger sang the classic 'Feeling Good' – while it was originally recorded by Nina Simone, Badger's version had more similarities to Muse's cover.

During the package, Davina wondered whether Badger could be The Stig from Top Gear. The panel was blown away by Badger's vocals, and completely stumped as to who it could be – but suggestions included David Myers of Hairy Bikers fame, actor Andy Serkis, Jay Kay from Jamiroquai, and Idris Elba.

Twitter detectives loved Badger and thought that the anonymity clues could be a reference to Daft Punk, or a guitarist in a band or even drummer Dom Howard from Muse – while the biker references led to motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty's name being thrown into the mix. However, many viewers ignored the clues entirely and thought Badger sounded a lot like Will Young…

I think Badger is Dom Howard from Muse:

Anonymous-often drummers get forgotten/or put at the back

Singing Muse Version of feeling good

Muse had an album called Simulation Theory (virtual)@MaskedSingerUK @RitaOra @ThisisDavina @wossy @MoTheComedian @joeldommett #MaskedSingerUK — Emma (@emsmusicalmind) December 26, 2020

IDEC who Badger is, he has PIPES FOR DAYS #MaskedSingerUK — Tia Owen (@BlazingOptimist) December 26, 2020

Is this the guitarist from a band? Would make the anonymity thing make sense and they have an unreal voice #MaskedSingerUK — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) December 26, 2020

#MaskedSingerUK badger is WILL YOUNG !!!!! — becky green® (@bextagreen) December 26, 2020

Missed all the clues but I know badger is Will Young #MaskedSingerUK — Billie (@billster__) December 26, 2020

Carl foggerty, loads of motorbike references #maskedsingeruk — david king (@jambomiller79) December 26, 2020





The Masked Singer airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

