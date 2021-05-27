‘The Masked Singer’ Season Five Winner Has Been Unmasked

Tonight, the fifth season finale of The Masked Singer unveiled its ultimate winner, once again offering the surprise answer to its mystery voice.

For the uninitiated, the show is a top-secret singing competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, and featuring panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in elaborate costumes.

More from Deadline

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE EPISODE

The host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who the singer is behind the mask. Each week, a singer is eliminated — and then reveals his or her true identity.

Tonight’s winner wins the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

The big winner of Season Five was “Piglet,” aka multi-platinum recording artist Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Second place went to “Black Swan,” the Grammy-winning singer JoJo. Coming in third was “Chameleon,” which was none other than multi-platinum star Wiz Khalifa.

Along with the winners, the Season 5 lineup of contestants included Kermit the Frog (Snail), Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix), Mark McGrath (Orca), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (Raccoon), Bobby Brown (Crab), and Tamera Mowry as “Seashell.”

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg won The Golden Ear trophy for the second season in a row. She successfully identified Caitlyn Jenner as “Phoenix” and Bobby Brown as “Crab” earlier in the season.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.