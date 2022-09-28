The Masked Singer season 8 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant so far

Jillian Sederholm
·2 min read

It's time to answer The Masked Singer panelists' favorite question, "Who is that?"

Season 8 of the musical guessing game is here with a brand new crop of singing stars hidden under elaborate costumes. This season will feature more contestants than ever before with 22 masked celebrities vying for the win, which went to Teyana Taylor last season, and the likes of Jewel, Wayne Brady, and LeAnn Rimes in the past.

The new batch of entertainers boasts a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Hollywood Walk of Fame stars. Follow along below as we track every elimination and celebrity reveal this season.

Knight is William Shatner

Season 8 kicked off with a double elimination of two iconic stars. First, Knight's armor was removed to reveal Star Trek legend William Shatner. The 91-year-old actor called The Masked Singer "one of the more unusual experiences" he's ever had. "It was tough. That wardrobe was tough," Shatner told EW. "And I think that's part of the show. Part of the fun of The Masked Singer is how awkward everybody feels. I heard somebody say they had a panic attack. And I was close to that myself, not being able to breathe."

The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer

Hedgehog is Eric Idle

Hedgehog was the next to go in the season premiere, but his identity wasn't his only big reveal. Under the mask was Monty Python member Eric Idle, who announced that part of the reason he did the show was that he'd secretly survived pancreatic cancer. "I felt this was a chance for me to come out to cancer publicly, and thank the people who saved my life, but more than that, to start raising money, so that other people who find themselves in my position can survive as well," the 79-year-old told EW.

The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer

Who's Next?

Who will be the next celebrity unveiled? Follow our updated list of clues for every contestant to help guess their famous identities.

The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Follow our ongoing coverage, including interviews with the unmasked celebrities.

