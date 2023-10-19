The Masked Singer Season 10 Clues: Here’s Everything We Know (Plus Our Best Guesses) After Episode 5

Everyone could feel the love on Wednesday night as The Masked Singer cracked open the songbook of Elton John for an evening of crocodile rock. Sadly, by the end of the hour, one contestant did have to let the sun go down on them.

Episode 5 introduced viewers to four new Team B players: Hawk, who kicked things off with “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”; Husky, who followed that up with “Bennie and the Jets”; Royal Hen, who gave us all a taste of “Philadelphia Freedom”; and Tiki, who got everyone emotional with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Husky and Tiki were instantly sent to safety, leaving Hawk and Royal Hen to ruffle each others’ feathers for the last remaining spot in Group B. Following a fierce face-off to “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” John’s iconic duet with Kiki Dee, host Nick Cannon revealed that Royal Hen had reached the end of her Masked Singer journey.

The question is: Which feminist icon was hiding in that bird costume? Scroll down to find out, along with the latest clues (and our best guesses) for all of this season’s contestants.

When you’re done, drop a comment with your own guesses. Come on, we can’t be any further off than the judges, right?

ANONYMOUSE (Demi Lovato!)

Lovato was technically the first celebrity to be unmasked this season, following her performance of Heart’s “What About Love” during the kick-off special on Sept. 10.

COW

EPISODE 2 CLUES: He’s a Grammy Award winner who has trouble handing his emotions; he grew up thinking he was destined to lead a “simple life” in black and white; July 4 and Las Vegas both hold some importance to him; he explained his last clue, a blockbuster movie, by saying, “One of the better things known about me all started with a movie.”

EPISODE 3 CLUES: His dad wasn’t around, so he was raised by all women, which made him a more sensitive person; his package included boxing gloves; he’s a “family cow first” and considers his children to be his greatest accomplishments; he can tap dance, telling the judges, “Much like a Super Bowl halftime show, I am known for my killer mooooooves.”

EPISODE 4 CLUES: The 2000s were the decade it all started for the Cow, whose latest package included a judges’ gavel and a birthday cake with a single candle. In fact, the 2000s were so good to the Cow, he even got star in a “mooooosical.”

OUR BEST GUESS: Ne-Yo (80% sure) or Usher (20% sure) Taye Diggs (100% confident)

DIVER (Tom Sandoval!)

The second celebrity voted off this season was also a Bravolebrity! Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval was revealed to be under the Diver’s helmet on Oct. 4 (aka NFL Night).

GAZELLE

EPISODE 2 CLUES: She made her Broadway debut at six years old; she competed in a talent competition as a teenager, but she ultimately “crashed and burned,” calling the whole experience “super bad”; she acts and sings in movies; she has a connection to Hawaii and bulldogs.

EPISODE 3 CLUES: She was pressured to change her name in order to blend in; she’s a triple threat; she had a test graded “A,” as well as a surfboard; she’s proud of her heritage and considers herself a trailblazer for little girls who look like her; she told the judges, “I’m not actually a villain, but I can play the part. Gazelle’s got range!”

EPISODE 4 CLUES: Deer are meaningful to her, because they represent someone important who died shortly before she married her husband. Her package also included a mouse (or was it a rat?) and a dog tag. Additionally, she teased that the 2000s was when she made her film debut.

OUR BEST GUESS: Janel Parrish (100% confident)

HAWK

HAWK

EPISODE 5 CLUES: Hawk grew up pretty fast in the family business, leading him to feel shy around kids his own age, like a total “reject.” But heavy guitar chords spoke to him as a teenager, getting his heart beating. “Like the great Elton John, I too have collaborated with Miley Cyrus, and I loved every second of it,” he revealed. Additional visual clues included a treasure chest, a full moon and a postcard from New York.

OUR BEST GUESS: Tyler Posey, based on the full moon (Teen Wolf), New York postcard (Maid in Manhattan) and the Cyrus connection (they acted together on the show Doc as kids).

HUSKY

HUSKY

EPISODE 5 CLUES: Husky has always had a strange effect on women, often inspiring them to thow their “under things” at him on stage. Additional visual clues included a crying emoji face, a chocolate bar, a carousel and Mother Nature (the Season 6 costume of Vivica A. Fox). Husky claims to have skyrocketed up the charts and scored a platinum album.

OUR BEST GUESS: We’re going to have to sit with this one for a minute.

PICKLE (Michael Rapaport!)

EPISODE 3 CLUES: His package began with a Joker card; as a kid, he was told that he was criticized in school for only being interested in sports; he has become a “massive success,” rubbing elbows with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Martin Short; he’s an on-air personality, telling the judges, “When I speak, people listen.”

OUR BEST GUESS: Michael Rapaport (100% confident)

After losing to the S’more in Episode 4, the Pickle was indeed revealed to be comedian/actor/host Michael Rapaport. (Seriously with that Friends clue? Could that have been any more obvious?)

ROYAL HEN (Billie Jean King!)

ROYAL HEN (Billie Jean King!)

After getting her feathers handed to her by Hawk in Episode 5, Royal Hen was revealed to be none other than tennis great and feminist icon Billie Jean King.

RUBBER DUCKY (Anthony Anderson!)

Anthony Anderson came clean about his identity after being voted off in the Sept. 27 premiere. We’re not saying he was bad, just bad…ish.

S’MORE

EPISODE 2 CLUES: He skyrocketed to fame, quickly going from obscurity to heartthrob status; he has a connection to Chicago, pizza, or both; millions cheered him on “step by step” as he became a household name; he “traveled lands near and far making headlines with my fellow adventurers and idols”; his package included a Christmas tree with an angel on top; he’s “very talented on and off stage.”

EPISODE 3 CLUES: His father was afraid to lose him to fame; he was shown stirring a cauldron, possibly hinting at culinary experience; he worked with an industry legend (possibly via MTV?) when he was still in high school; he conquered Broadway; he plays or stars in video games; in regards to oranges, he told the judges, “I’ve tasted victory before, and it’s so sweet.”

EPISODE 4 CLUES: The S’more, whose latest clue package included a can of hairspray, spent much of the 2000s hanging out on MTV’s TRL. He also had a baby in that decade. He remembers the 2000s as a buy time because he was “touring with my bros.”

OUR BEST GUESS: O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel (80% sure) or Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson (20% sure)

TIKI

TIKI

EPISODE 5 CLUES: Tiki always wanted to be a rock star, ultimately achieving his goal by selling “millions of records,” but his “loose mouth” got him in a lot of trouble. He has since cleaned up his act, gone solo and performs at the top of his game. In addition to a monkey, we also got this cryptic clue: “If you’re ever feeling bluesy, you can come to me for a good laugh.”

OUR BEST GUESS: We think we know, but um… you go first.

