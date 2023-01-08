The Masked Singer Says Goodbye To True British Music Icon And

Piece Of Cake became the second star to be axed from The Masked Singer UK

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer aired its second elimination of the series on Saturday night, with a true British music icon being unmasked.

During the episode, the second round of contestants all performed for the first time, with Jacket Potato, Rubbish and Piece Of Cake all landing in the bottom three.

Ultimately, it was Piece Of Cake who the panel decided to send packing, with the judges left stunned when none other than Lulu took off her mask.

After leading the audience in an obligatory sing-a-long of her hit Shout, Lulu admitted: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off!

“It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here. It’s just such a fun show.”

None of the judges had guessed that Lulu was underneath Piece Of Cake’s costume, with guesses from the panellists including Björk and Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

Last week, football legend Chris Kamara became the first celebrity to be eliminated, with his exit airing a day after it was announced he’d received an MBE in King Charles’ first ever New Year’s Honours.

While Shout is her signature hit, Lulu is also known for songs like The Man With The Golden Gun, from the James Bond film of the same name, her Eurovision-winning tune Boom Bang-A-Bang and the Take That collaboration Relight My Fire.

Her most recent chart hit was the Ronan Keating duet We’ve Got Tonight in 2002.

Lulu with Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett after her unmasking

Among the celebrities rumoured to be left in the current series of The Masked Singer are Steps star Claire Richards, Charlie Simpson of Busted fame, JLS performer Marvin Humes and, believe it or not, Kate Bush.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday night on ITV.

