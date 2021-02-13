The Masked Singer: Who is Sausage?

Fans are guessing Sausage’s identity (ITV)

Since Sausage’s debut on The Masked Singer, viewers have been speculating about who the celebrity behind the mask is.

ITV’s hit reality series returned for its second season on Boxing Day, with a new cast of stars taking part in the wacky competition.

The Masked Singer sees celebrities dress up as different personas to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using a series of clues.

The show has now reached the semi-finals, with Robin, Badger, Harlequin, Dragon and Sausage perform for the judges again tonight (6 February).

There were multiple references to royalty made during Sausage's clue video, which led judge Davina McCall to guess that it could be Ellie Goulding who performed at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Although many contestants are yet to have their identities exposed, fans have been busy playing detective and voicing their suspicions on Twitter.

Following Sausage’s performance of Jennifer Holiday’s “And I Am Telling You”, fans were quick to suspect that the face behind the mask is Sheridan Smith.

“Sausage is Sheridan Smith, it has to be!” said one user, while another added: “Sausage is definitely @Sheridansmith1 I have her singing this exact song in my car!”

Many viewers have pointed out that one of the clues given about Sausage’s identity was a bag of crisps, linking the hint to Smith’s appearance in the British sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Sausage’s song choice, a hit from the musical Dreamgirls, seemed to also confirm viewer suspicions given the singer’s history performing in West End shows.

During last Saturday's episode (30 January), Sausage referenced Blackpool in her VT – and, in 2020, Smith performed as Cilla Black in a Royal Variety Performance in the seaside town.

According to Ladbrokes, Smith is most likely to be Sausage with odds of 5/4.

Joss Stone is a new addition to the bookies’ odds, in second place at 2/1, while Stacey Solomon is 3/1 and Billie Piper is 10/1.

You can find the full list of odds for all the contestants here.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

