The Masked Singer, review: Gaudy, trashy and silly – but what an irresistible Christmas treat

From kitchen disco to kitschy quiz show. Somewhat embarrassingly for a professional popstrel, Sophie Ellis-Bextor became the first celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer (ITV). Forget the dancefloor – this was murder on the shiny studio floor.

Disguised as a metallic-dreadlocked alien, Ellis-Bextor certainly failed to fool many viewers. Social media lit up with correct guesses, thanks to her rather too recognisable voice and some obvious clues - despite the fact that they were supposed to be tougher for this second series.

Crime scene tape in her introductory video was a nod to Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor. A mention of how she’d “won a battle” referenced her cameo in Game Of Thrones’ Army Of The Dead episode. It was highly unfortunate that this lockdown heroine - whose weekly Instagram livestreams lifted our spirits this spring - should be knocked out so early. Yet somehow, it was also terribly 2020.

Yes, the surreal crooning contest was back with a banger. Quite literally because it featured a 7ft tall anthropomorphic sausage, belting out a bluesy ballad by Rag'n'Bone Man from behind a frozen grin.

No, this wasn’t a fever dream after over-indulging in the festive stilton. It was the return of the format which boasted of being “the biggest new entertainment show of 2020” (not difficult, frankly). After a year when we’ve all worn masks for entirely different reasons, it was accidentally timely too.

This series was filmed in September, with the identities of participants kept a closely guarded secret. Mask gags aside, other signs of the pandemic were perspex screens between the judges and the studio audience sitting in socially distanced bubbles, complete with less flamboyant face coverings.

To all intents and purposes, though, it was business as usual: a gaudily rococo karaoke contest where the object - in between the endless ad breaks - was to work out which singing celebrities were lurking beneath those giant kitschy costumes.

There was one personnel change on the judging panel, with irritatingly shouty American comic Ken Jeong - brought over to replicate his role on the US version but entirely nonplussed by our quaint little celebrities (Teddy Sheringham! Alan Johnson MP! Bianca off EastEnders!) - replaced by BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan. He was a warm, funny presence but hardly got a word in edgeways during this raucous opener apart from noting it was “bare weird” and “proper mad”.

Gilligan joined Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora on the panel. The professionally tiresome Ora boasted of being the best guesser last time around but her presence was something of an embarrassment to ITV, since this serial Covidiot was caught flouting lockdown regulations not once but twice last month. Gaffe-prone, gormless Ora’s main job here was being mocked by Ross and telling each singer: “I have no idea who you are.” Yes, Rita, that’s kind of the point.

In Jeong’s absence, Ross proved the panel’s scene-stealer, largely thanks to his wildly scattergun guesses. I don’t know which singing contest actually does feature Meghan Markle, Noel Edmonds, Brenda Blethyn, Kevin McCloud, Edwina Currie and The Cheeky Girls but I’ll certainly tune in if it does exist.

Davina McCall and Rita Ora were on the panel - ITV

Dapper host Joel Dommett was back to preside over the high-concept guessing game. Partial to a patterned tux, a painful pun and a drawn-out dramatic reveal, Dommett struck just the right balance between taking it all seriously and raising an eyebrow at how ridiculous it was.

A fresh batch of 12 celebrities compete and here we saw the first half-dozen - Alien, Robin, Badger, Swan, Dragon, Sausage - arrive in blacked-out SUVs, flanked by impassive security guards. This was, after all, “TV’s best-kept secret”.

The elaborately disguised sextet then competed in sing-offs for survival. The swaggeringly confident Robin saw off the more poised Alien. Cutesy, comedic Dragon beat the outlandishly large black-and-red Swan (this one really could break your arm with its wing). Sausage had a surprisingly strong voice, just beating the equally impressive Badger.

Dragon, one of the celebrity contestants - ITV

That left Alien, Swan and Badger as the bottom three. Alien was duly voted out and removed her blue mask to reveal Ellis Bextor's sheepish grin. She promptly reprised her song, Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, as the panel slapped their foreheads, aghast at their failure to identify her. If only they'd been able to scroll through their phones. Twitter would have told them within seconds.

With a captive audience, this was a cannily scheduled return for a franchise which makes regular talent shows look pedestrian by comparison. Its adorably cartoonish costumes added a cheering dash of day-glo colour to a cosy Boxing Day evening.

The trashily compelling idea, cannily imported by ITV from South Korea, remains an irresistible slice of lighter-than-light entertainment. Rather like Christmas itself, this was welcome escapism from the outside world.