“The Masked Singer” Reveals a Sports Legend on Elton John Night

Hawk, Husky, Royal Hen and Tiki took the stage for the first time on Wednesday's episode

Michael Becker / FOX 'The Masked Singer' contestants Hawk, Tiki and Husky

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer honored a living legend on Wednesday night when Group B covered hits from Sir Elton John’s songbook.

Judge Robin Thicke set the tone by opening the evening with a rendition of “Tiny Dancer.”

Related: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals 'the Biggest Star We’ve Ever Had in 10 Seasons' According to Ken Jeong

Then Hawk took flight.

“As a young bird, I was always hanging out with adults and grew up pretty fast into the family business,” Hawk said in his clue package. “But around other birds my age, I was super shy, closed-off. I felt alone, like a total reject, until I heard a sound that changed my life in the blink of an eye — heavy guitar chords blaring from my speakers that got my teen heart beating.”

Trae Patton / FOX Hawk performing on 'The Masked Singer.'

The package also showed a treasure chest, a New York postcard and a full moon.

Hawk mentioned going on tour and said that in the end, “Being a reject is totally fine by me.”

He sang “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” and panelist Jenny McCarthy, 50, thought Hawk performed a worthy rendition of the song by John, 76. “I have no doubt that you did Elton John, who’s watching, proud tonight,” she said.

When an extra clue came out for Hawk, it showed Miley Cyrus.

“Just like the great Elton John, I, too, have collaborated with Miley Cyrus,” Hawk said. “And I loved every second of it.”

The panel, which also includes Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, guessed that Hawk might be Austin Butler, Corey Feldman, Cole Sprouse and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Related: The Masked Singer Season 10 Reveals: Which Celebrities Have Been Unmasked?

Husky pawed their way up to the stage next.

“When I first hit the scene, I had a strange effect on the female species,” Husky said in their clue package. “Every time I got on the stage, they showered me with love and sometimes their underthings.”

Story continues

Trae Patton / FOX Husky performing on 'The Masked Singer.'

Husky said that now they take “more interested in my own brood that the trappings of fame” and displayed a crying laughing emoji, a carousel, a chocolate bar and Mother Nature (a.k.a. season 6’s Vivica A. Fox) in the package, too.

The dog tackled “Bennie and the Jets” and afterwards, the Men in Black brought out a spaceship ride as Husky’s additional clue.

“I skyrocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album,” Husky explained.

Babyface, Morris Chestnut, Tyrese Gibson and Terrence Howard all arose as possibilities for Husky’s identity.

Related: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'

Royal Hen followed up by introducing her regal self.

“The Royal Hen is set to hold court,” a narrator said in Royal Hen’s clue package, which also featured The Eiffel Tower, a hot dog and a football. “A true trailblazer, she is famous for championing equal opportunity for all.”



The narrator mentioned that Royal Hen had “90 million subjects” and “her name is etched in history.”

Trae Patton / FOX Royal Hen performing on 'The Masked Singer.'

Royal Hen covered “Philadelphia Freedom,” and for her additional clue, the Men in Black delivered a heart with a medal on it to the stage.

“I won the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama,” Royal Hen revealed.

The panel tossed out Billie Jean King, Rita Moreno and Gloria Steinem — who Thicke, 46, claimed once dated his dad Alan — as options for Royal Hen.

Related: The Masked Singer Reveals a Controversial Reality Star on NFL Night: 'I'm More Than My Mistakes'

Tiki closed out the new arrivals.

“I’ve always wanted to be a rockstar!” Tiki said in their clue package. “As a kid, I knew I had the pipes, so when my dream came true, it made perfect sense.”

Tiki shared that they sold “millions of records,” but added, “I was a stiff drink with a loose mouth and I got myself in a lot of trouble.”

Trae Patton / FOX Tiki performing on 'The Masked Singer.'

“I was left feeling my career would be poured down the drain,” Tiki continued. “Instead, I cleaned up my act, stepped out on my own and showed that I’m still at the top of my game.”

The package featured an alarm clock with “snooze” flashing on it, a skull and a monkey.

Tiki sang “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” which caused McCarthy to tell them, “Your voice is absolutely epic.”

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” served as Tiki’s additional clue.

“If you’re ever feeling bluesy, you can come to me for a good laugh,” Tiki said.

Guesses for Tiki ranged from John Stamos to David Lee Roth to Robert Plant.

Related: The Masked Singer Reveals a 'Personal Friend' of Nick Cannon on 2000s Night — and Lance Bass Stops By!

Host Nick Cannon asked the studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night, and the two contestants who received the fewest votes would compete in The Smackdown. That ended up being Royal Hen and Hawk, who each put their spin on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The panel decided to keep Hawk around, meaning Royal Hen would unmask and fly home. When Royal Hen popped off her feathery mask, 79-year-old tennis legend King — whom Jeong, 54, suspected! — appeared under the beak.

Sarah Stier/Getty; Trae Patton / FOX Billie Jean King as Royal Hen

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.