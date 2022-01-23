The Masked Singer Reveals Keane's Tom Chaplin Behind Poodle Mask

Ash Percival
·2 min read
Poodle was unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer (Photo: Kieron McCarron/ITV)
Poodle was unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer (Photo: Kieron McCarron/ITV)

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin has become the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer.

The indie rocker was revealed to be the performer behind Poodle on the surreal ITV show on Saturday night.

Tom had found himself in the bottom two against fellow contestant Robobunny after performing Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

While Tom’s name had been circulating on social media over the last few weeks, none of the judging panel – made up of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – were able to correctly guess his identity.

Their guesses included singer Michael Bublé, footballer Peter Crouch and TV presenter Rylan Clark.

Tom described the panel’s guesses as “hopeless”, saying: “Amongst the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen.

“I was kind of flattered that they eventually got stuck on Mika, who’s a great singer and performer.

“I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

Tom Chaplin was behind the mask (Photo: ITV)
Tom Chaplin was behind the mask (Photo: ITV)

After being unmasked, Tom revealed he had chosen to sing Unwritten because Keane had beaten Natasha to the 2005 Brit Award for best breakthrough act.

Tom rose to fame with Keane when they released their debut album Hopes And Fears in 2004, which reached number one.

The band reached three further chart-topping albums, with their latest, Cause And Effect, reaching number two in 2019.

Their hits include Somewhere Only We Know, Bedshaped, Everybody’s Changing and Is It Any Wonder?

Tom with Kean bandmates Tim Rice-Oxley and Richard Huges at the 2005 Brit Awards (Photo: JMEnternational via Getty Images)
Tom with Kean bandmates Tim Rice-Oxley and Richard Huges at the 2005 Brit Awards (Photo: JMEnternational via Getty Images)

Tom said appearing on The Masked Singer had been “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing – it has been a total blast”.

He also explained his wife Natalie was the reason behind his choice of outfit.

“We love this show and she said that if you get offered this show, if you can be a Poodle, you have to do it. She loves Poodles more than human beings.”

Singer Will Young, M People’s Heather Small, former tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Robobunny, Panda, Mushroom, Firework and Doughnuts all remain in the competition.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

