The Masked Singer reveals Grammy-winning reggae star and beloved girl group in multiple elimination

It was a multiple mask-off on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer after one of the most beautifully harmonized final showdowns in veiled vocal history led to the elimination of four Grammy-honored musicians.

The round 3 finals featured Team Good's Prince, Team Bad's Queen Cobra, and Team Cuddly's Space Bunny.

First up was a fresh Prince performance of Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke." His smooth stylings had the panelists guessing it might be NSYNC'er J.C. Chasez or a Broadway star like Ben Platt or Andrew Rannells under the green mask. When asked by host Nick Cannon what making it to the finale would mean for him, the Prince said, "I did this show because I come from a teeny little town where I wasn't always understood and music was my first love. Over the years, I've become known for other things, other than music, but I wanted to come to a place where I could tap back into that original joy."

Next to hit the stage was Space Bunny, who treated the audience to an out-of-this-world performance of "Now That We Found Love," by Heavy D and the Boyz ft. Aaron Hall. His rapping skills and the island vibes in his clue package had panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg circling reggae stars Shaggy and Sean Kingston, while a quick shot of a crown led our king of bad guessers, Ken Jeong, to insist it must be Royal Tenenbaums star Owen Wilson. (All we can say to that is, "Wow!")

Last up was Queen Cobra — now known as Queen Cobras — who'd been confusing fans all season about just how many celebs were part of the costume. Tonight it became clear in the clue package that it was a trio, although they were joined by several lookalikes on stage during their lovely rendition of "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic (a.k.a. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak). Their synced-up moves and harmonies led Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger to go the girl-group route, naming SWV and En Vogue, respectively, while Jeong took a long road to guessing "Bang Bang" singers Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj.

All the contestants then joined forces for a giant group performance of Katy Perry's "Roar," harmonizing in a way that made it clear everyone on stage had professional singing chops — and great group chemistry. "You guys need to go on tour together or come out with an album," McCarthy-Wahlberg remarked.

But alas, only one can move on to the season finale. Cannon announced that the first contestant to be eliminated was Space Bunny. The panel stuck with their earlier guesses — yes, even Jeong with his outlandish pick of Owen Wilson. But it turned out Thicke was correct, as the space helmet came off to reveal Grammy-winning reggae star Shaggy. Turns out the "It Wasn't Me" singer had been successfully disguising his voice all.

Cannon then revealed the next to leave the competition was Queen Cobras, which came as a bit of a surprise to the panel. Jeong stuck with his guess of pop stars who are definitely too busy to do this show, while Thicke stuck with a more reasonable SWV. But this time Scherzinger and McCarthy-Wahlberg proved their skill by correctly guessing it was Grammy-nominated powerhouse music group En Vogue, who would free their masks (and the rest will follow).

That means the Prince will move on to the finale to compete against Firefly and Ringmaster in the climactic battle for the season 7 Golden Mask Trophy.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

