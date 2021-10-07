‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Contestant: And Baby Is…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

Group A hit the stage again on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with four returning competitors and one new Wildcard. By the end of the night, one of those five — Baby, Bull, Hamster, Skunk and newbie Pepper — was cut and unmasked, with four left standing to continue their journey toward the Golden Mask Trophy.

Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer” featured a house party theme, with contestants bring “gifts” and “favors” to host Nick Cannon, as well as judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong, to give them a few clues about their true identities.

When everyone had their chance to sing, including Wildcard contestant Pepper, it was time to tally the votes and figure out who the judges and studio audience wanted to move forward and who they were going to cut.

Baby was the one who got the axe. The contestant, who earlier in the evening had performed “Meet the Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtin, was unmasked to reveal comedian Larry the Cable Guy (real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney).

Before they took the big head off Baby, the judges made these guesses about who he really was: Thicke said Chuck Norris (which was his first impression guess), Scherzinger named James Corden, Jeong guessed Gordon Ramsay and McCarthy was confident he was Bruce Willis.

The remaining Group A contestants include Skunk, Bull, Hamster and Pepper, with Group B’s continuing lineup from last week being Queen of Hearts, Banana Split (a two-celeb costume), Mallard and Cupcake. The already unmasked “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants include Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga) and now Baby (Larry the Cable Guy).

And with a total of 16 competitors set for Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” and only 13 having shown up so far, we’re still awaiting the arrivals of these three Wildcards in future episodes: Beach Ball, Caterpillar and Jester.

Per Fox, “The Season Six contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.