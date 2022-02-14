The Masked Singer renewed for two more series at ITV

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor
The Masked Singer has been renewed for two more series at ITV, following the final on Saturday night.

News that the broadcaster has commissioned production company Bandicoot Scotland to make two more series of the UK show comes hot on the heels of the unmasking of the winner of the third series.

Natalie Imbruglia was crowned victor of the singing competition after performing in disguise as Panda throughout the series.

The 47-year-old singer, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, managed to deceive the judging panel, beating singer Charlotte Church, who was disguised as Mushroom.

The Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who have to guess their true identity.

The final secured an average of 6.3 million viewers on Saturday night, according to ITV.

Three anonymous stars competed in the final, with Westlife star Markus Feehily first to be revealed as Robobunny after losing out in the first public vote of the night.

Three former contestants from previous series – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog and JLS member Aston Merrygold as Robin – also returned to duet with the finalists ahead of the first elimination.

Regular panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were joined by special guest singer Joss Stone, who won the second series performing as Sausage.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run.

“We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton added: “The third series of The Masked Singer has underscored its unique position in British television as an unrivalled Saturday night powerhouse and the UK’s biggest entertainment show.

“The phenomenal audience reaction is evidenced by the vast viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing.

“We’re delighted that ITV has shown its long-term commitment to the show and with two new series of musical mayhem in the pipeline, we are already plotting the next spectacularly surreal season.”

The series is produced by Bandicoot Scotland, part of Argonon. The series is executive produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton. It was commissioned for ITV by head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Joe Mace.

The Masked Dancer, also produced by Bandicoot, returns for a second series on ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.

