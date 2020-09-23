‘The Masked Singer’ Producers Preview Season 4, Discuss Nick Cannon, COVID and ‘Baby Alien’

“The Masked Singer” returns Wednesday with new costumes, a virtual studio audience, a socially distanced panel — and a host still weathering controversy.

The Fox celebrity singing competition has been a ratings smash for three seasons, attracting an audience looking for family-friendly, escapist TV. That was especially true this past spring, when ratings soared as viewers watched “Masked Singer” as a means to cope with lockdown orders and the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

That bubble threatened to burst this summer, however, as “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon made anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, and at first appeared unapologetic. ViacomCBS cut ties with the star, but Cannon managed to save the “Masked Singer” gig after he eventually apologized and promised to go on a self-reflection tour.

“This is not something that anyone has taken lightly,” said Fox alternative president Rob Wade. “We obviously condemn any form of hate directed toward any community and we’re committed to combating bigotry. And the conversations with Nick were so swift and it was so clear of his remorse. And it felt like this was something that we needed to try and resolve and not create a wedge in between us and him. Because I think it’s a lot easier to hold someone accountable for their actions if we’re still working with them rather than not working with him.”

Insiders said the subject wasn’t discussed on the “The Masked Singer” set. Executive producer Craig Plestis doesn’t think it’s an issue for the show. “He gave his statements and he’s been working on it behind the scenes,” Plestis said. “We’re fully supportive of Nick.”

Even without the Cannon headache, Fox and “The Masked Singer” producers faced a challenge in mounting the show in the COVID-19 pandemic age. But before shooting “Masked,” Plestis and the network managed a stealth shoot of the new reality competition series “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong. That shoot went off without incident, and Fox, Plestis, Jeong and the rest of the team that work on both shows slid immediately into Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.”

Plestis said the goal was to make the show look and feel as much like any other season as possible. “I think we’re all exhausted being on Zooms every day and so is the average viewer,” he said. “The last thing they want to have is watch a TV show that looks like work. Our mission was to try to make it as familiar as possible and to go back to old school. How do we do that? Through a lot of innovation, through some virtual reality stuff that we’ve been playing with, to make the sets even bigger.”

“It’s not going to feel like a COVID show,” he added. “And I think we really achieved that. It feels like a broadcast network TV show, and not a Zoom call.”

Wade called the challenge to mount the show in COVID-19 times “as difficult as it gets. It’s hard. It’s hard for many, many, many reasons. But they have done a fantastic job. From the day we started lockdown, it’s been a process from how do we get back to filming in a safe way with high production values. It was incredibly challenging, creating music tracks and vocal coaching people remotely — incredibly difficult. And then creating the systems to ensure people are separated and safe when they’re on set, not allowing different areas of the crew to populate areas.”

Here are a few things to look out for as “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 4:

The first celebrity duo contestant: “Snow Owls.”

“We’ve been talking about getting into duets for the past couple seasons,” Plestis said. “It’s not a fresh idea that just happened a couple months ago, but we only wanted to do it [if] we had the right two people in that outfit. There were a lot of different celebrities that came across in our journey that just didn’t feel right, until we got these two. And it turned out to be perfect. I’m glad we waited for this experience, because they really are the embodiment of our Snow Owls.”

The first puppet costume: “Baby Alien.”

“Baby Alien lives inside of a spaceship, and the celebrity has to be in this gigantic apparatus to maneuver Baby Alien,” Plestis said. ” Baby Alien is maybe about the size of maybe like Baby Yoda, a small little puppet or Kermit the Frog. Not only does this person have to sing in this puppet, but they have to operate a puppet. The training that this celebrity had to do to operate this was monumental. It will become one of the fan favorites.”