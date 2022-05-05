The Masked Singer Picks the Last Season 7 Finalist Who Will Compete for the Golden Mask Trophy

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra gave it their all as they competed for the last spot in The Masked Singer finale.

The three remaining undercover celebrities fought for their chance to take on Firefly and Ringmaster with one final solo performance, plus a group number.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped make the tough decision and host Nick Cannon checked in with each of the contestants.

First, The Prince from Team Good talked in their clue package about how they would "dream of escaping my small pond" as a kid. "It felt like no one was listening," The Prince said, adding, "People only judged me by what they saw on the outside."

But The Prince persevered. "I knew I had to wipe my tears and keep pushing," the frog continued. "After years of struggle, people finally started to recognize me for my true talent."

Prince in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. May 4
Michael Becker/FOX

The package also showed sheet music, an airplane and bats, before The Prince belted Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke."

"I did this show because I come from a teeny little town where I wasn't always understood and music was my first love," The Prince explained afterward. "And over the years I've become known for other things other than music, but I wanted to come to a place where I could tap back into that original joy."

The judges suspected The Prince might be boy band singers, AJ McLean or JC Chasez, or even Broadway stars Ben Platt or Andrew Rannells.

Space Bunny came out next for Team Cuddly. "I come from a tiny borough where time seems to slow down," Space Bunny explained in the clue package, which featured two angels, a crown, a boom box and a drill. "Everyone lived off the land and danced in the streets."

THE MASKED SINGER: Space Bunny in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. May 4
Michael Becker/FOX

The intergalactic hare showed off his rap skills with "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D & The Boyz featuring Aaron Hall — and Jeong, 52, found it to be "outstanding."

"I hope you're the one to represent us Cuddlies in the finale," the comedian added.

Cannon, 41, asked Space Bunny how he felt and the rabbit said, "I'm feeling great, man. It's good to be here. I'm just trying to get some bling."

The panel thought Space Bunny could be Sean Kingston, Owen Wilson (a guess of Jeong's that the studio audience booed) or Shaggy.

Team Bad's Queen Cobra rounded out the solo performances by revealing that they're actually three singers.

"Once upon a time we were three queens from very different worlds," one of them confirmed in the clue package.

The video also showcased a bowl of chili peppers, a photo of Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Ariana Grande playing the saxophone, and a price tag for $0.00. Queen Cobra then crooned Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open."

"You guys are my favorite singers this season," Thicke, 45, told the trio.

Cannon asked Queen Cobra to pick a favorite fairytale and one of the members said the group likes The Wiz.

Girl groups SWV and En Vogue, as well as Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, came up as possible identities for Queen Cobra.

Queen Cobra in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. May 4
Michael Becker/FOX

Before deciding who would move onto the finale, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra took the stage together and covered "Roar" by Katy Perry. "I did not want that to end," McCarthy, 49, said of the performance.

Then, it came time for the panel and studio audience to cast their vote for their favorite performance of the night; the contestant with the most votes would move forward.

Cannon revealed that Space Bunny would be the first singer heading home.

Jeong and McCarthy reiterated their previous guesses of Wilson and Kingston, respectively, but Thicke nailed it with his Shaggy hypothesis — and Scherzinger, 43, agreed. When Space Bunny removed his helmet, the "It Wasn't Me" singer, 53, appeared.

Shaggy, the masked singer
Amy Sussman/Getty, Michael Becker/FOX

After Shaggy performed unmasked, Cannon named Queen Cobra as the final singer leaving the competition.

The judges all stood by their earlier guesses for Queen Cobra's identity but Scherzinger's suggestion of En Vogue ultimately turned out to be correct, as Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron all turned up on stage when their masks came off.

Masked Singer, En Vogue
Michael Becker/FOX, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

With the final unmasking, that meant The Prince advanced to the finale.

"I'm so proud of myself," the amphibian said. "I'm so excited. I did what I came to do and that is show my heart and just be in this incredible experience with incredible artists."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

