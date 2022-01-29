Masked Singer: Michael Owen revealed as Doughnuts as he is eliminated from show

Michael Owen has become the seventh contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer.

Retired footballer Owen was unmasked as Doughnuts in a double elimination alongside Firework.

Judge Mo Gilligan guessed Owen’s identity correctly throughout the series.

After being eliminated from the series, Owen said he “surprised” himself by being able to sing in front of a live audience, adding that he was “petrified” to begin with.

He told ITV: “I have been approached to do other TV shows but I usually have a busy TV schedule and that has always meant I haven’t been able to or I hadn’t felt like the shows were a good fit.

“I have four children and they have been badgering me to do one and then this opportunity came up. When this opportunity came up I decided to say yes.”

Michael Owen was unmasked as Doughnuts on ‘The Masked Singer’ (Getty Images)

The episode also saw all eight remaining contestants perform together for the second time.

Last week featured the unmasking of this series’ fifth contestant, Poodle, who was revealed to be Keane singer Tom Chaplin.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.