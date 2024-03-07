The Masked Singer Kicks Off Season 11 With ‘Stupid’ First Reveal: See Who ‘Ruined the Freaking Show’

America’s favorite musical guessing game returned on Wednesday with the Season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer, introducing a few major changes to the long-running Fox franchise.

For starters, Rita Ora has officially taken Nicole Scherzinger’s spot on the judges’ panel, marking the first significant casting change since the show premiered back in 2019. Scherzinger was busy performing in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which made her unavailable to participate while this season was being filmed. And with that production slated for a Broadway transfer later this year, it’s fair to speculate that Ora will remain on the panel for at least one more season.

And what would a new season of The Masked Singer be without a parade of new costumes? Wednesday’s premiere introduced us to five mysterious competitors: Goldfish, who set the bar high with a dramatic performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire”; Starfish, who had the luck of the Irish on her side when she sang Madonna’s “Material Girl”; Ugly Sweater, whose natural R&B tone fit perfectly with Tina Turner’s “The Best”; and Lovebird, who had us all feeling homesick with Phillip Phillips’ “Home.”

Just when we thought we’d seen everything, along came a talking, singing book. With a mustache! This curious character, aptly named Book, blew the judges away with… one of the worst performances of Ne-Yo’s “So Sick” we’ve ever heard. Those tone-deaf screams could only belong to one comedian, and the judges called him out right away.

When the whole thing was revealed to be a prank, host Nick Cannon pretended to be very upset, telling the celebrity in question, “You ruined the freaking show!”

Which Group A contestants have you already figured out? Read on for a breakdown of everyone we’ve met so far, along with our official guesses, then drop a comment with your own theories below.

BOOK (Kevin Hart!)

EPISODE 1 CLUES: This jokester claims to have an expansive vocabulary, dropping words like “abhorrent” in his package. He grew up with a troublemaking older brother, and now he makes “over 4 billion in the box office.” Additional visual clues included a book titled Animals 101, an “open mic night” sign and a detective badge.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: As we said earlier, those tone-deaf screams could only belong to one celebrity. We knew from the first “note” that it was Kevin Hart in that costume, as did the judges, but the comedian robbed them of their big moment by ripping off his own helmet in an adorable little rage.

GOLDFISH

EPISODE 1 CLUES: This apparent paparazzi magnet “made a splash overnight,” but her success made her feel like she was living in a fish bowl. Rather than playing it safe, the Goldfish chose to “dive into deeper, darker, edgier waters,” ultimately breaking the mold. “When I do anything,” she says, “I go for the gold.” Additional visual hints included a jar of candy hearts, lipstick kisses and Cinderella’s glass slipper. Her first “big” clue came in the form of a gold record. As she says, “Let the record show that gold is my lucky color.”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We aren’t completely sold, but some of the moments in Goldfish’s performance of “Vampire” had us thinking that this could only be… drumroll please… Vanessa Hudgens. We’ve also seen Kristin Chenoweth’s name thrown out there, and while we don’t think Broadway’s original Glinda is in that Goldfish costume, she’s a far better guess than anyone the judges are naming. (Lea Michele? Carly Rae Jepsen?! Come on now.)

STARFISH

EPISODE 1 CLUES: This big personality started out “serving steaks to the stars,” rubbing elbows with the likes of Steve Martin and Whitney Houston. She advises young entertainers to work hard… or “find a rich sugar mama like me to mooch off of!” Additional visual clues included a four-leaf clover, a bottle of PA’s sunscreen and a doll. Her first “big” clue revealed that the Starfish’s content was streamed 50 billion minutes in a single year.

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: Friends, it simply must be Kate Flannery. For starters, here’s an interview she gave about waiting on Martin and Houston before making it as an actress. As for the 50 billion streaming minutes, she’s referring to The Office, which remains one of TV’s most-streamed shows.

LOVEBIRD

EPISODE 1 CLUES: A self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” the Lovebird’s entire life is guided by love, either by the desire for it or the fear of losing it. “Love makes you do wild things,” as he says. Additional visual clues included a wedding cake with no bride, a watch with a No. 1 on it, an award for “most lovable” and a pair of golden cleats. His big clue was a TV set that says “leading man” on it. As the mystery contestant explains, “I may make for a great lovebird, but I’m even better as a leading man.”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: OK, we’re pretty sure there’s a former Bachelor ruffling those feathers… but which one? We’re going to take a semi-educated guess and say Sean Lowe, who grew up playing football (hence the cleats) and became a fan favorite on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette (hence the “most lovable” trophy). This guy has also never met a reality competition show he didn’t like, from Dancing With the Stars to — everyone’s favorite — Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition 3.

UGLY SWEATER

EPISODE 1 CLUES: In his younger days, the Ugly Sweater was “the epitome of style,” but he lost his focus and “went from living in penthouses to sleeping on park benches.” Additional visual clues included a rabbit in a hat, an alarm clock (set at 2:40?), a blue record and a speeding train. For his big clue, the word “featuring” on a swear, this mystery man said, “ugly sweaters are always in style. That must be why the biggest stars want to work with me.”

TVLINE’S BEST GUESS: We think the judges might actually be onto something (shocking, we know!) with R&B legend Charlie Wilson, who has spoken candidly about the extreme highs and lows of his career. This article’s title, “Charlie Wilson: From Homelessness To The Hollywood Bowl,” pretty much says it all.

