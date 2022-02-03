These 'Masked Singer' judges walked off after Rudy Giuliani reveal on TV show, reports say

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Two judges on “The Masked Singer” walked off in protest last week after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant during a taping of the Fox show, according to multiple reports.

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong exited the stage after it was revealed that Giuliani, former attorney to former President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York City, was a contestant on the reality show, CNN reported. The show involves celebrity contestants performing in costumes and masks until they are eliminated and then take off their mask to reveal their identity.

Thicke and Jeong are both judges on the show alongside Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. McCarthy and Scherzinger both remained on stage and bantered with Giuliani, according to Deadline, the outlet that first reported the incident.

The episode in which Giuliani exits the show will not air until next month, according to Deadline. The show’s seventh season will begin on March 9.

USA TODAY has reached out to Giuliani and Thicke for comment. Fox declined to comment to USA TODAY. Representatives for Jeong also declined to comment.

Politics: Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

Fact check: Dominion Voting Systems did not lose its lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell

Giuliani last month was named on a list of witnesses subpoenaed by the U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," the committee said in a statement at the time.

Attorney Robert Costello, who represents Giuliani, in a statement accused the committee of being “in search of political theater.”

"Do you really think the committee is going to get substantial information from Rudy Giuliani? There are all sorts of privilege at play here, including communications involving attorney and client,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masked Singer: Rudy Giuliani unmasked and two judges walk off

