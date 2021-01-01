The Masked Singer judges speak out on their guesses as new characters debut

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron / Bandicoot TV - ITV

The Masked Singer is back on UK screens for a second series and the elaborate singing-based guessing game is exactly what we need right now.

We've already seen one of the secret celebrities have their dazzling mask removed as Alien's identity was uncovered during the show's series two premiere on Boxing Day, but we still have six contestants to meet for the first time.

The show's next episode will air tomorrow (Saturday, January 2) and will give us the chance to hear Bush Baby, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob sing for the first time.

While viewers at home might get competitive with their family members about correctly guessing who's behind those incredible masks, it's nothing compared to the competition between the show's judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Tomorrow's show will open with the panel talking about how their competitive spirit has well and truly kicked in, with each judge desperate to score the most correct guesses of the series.

Ross reveals that he is "confident" in his guessing abilities, saying: "I think my guesses are the closest to being spot on from anyone on the panel. I think I'm going to nail it tonight. I'm on top of the world and I'm going to win."

Ora may have been series one's most successful judge but she isn't sounding quite so confident this time around, admitting that the clues given so far this year have been "really hard".

"I did come in confident and now I'm kind of like 'not that easy' but I'm hoping and I'm praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let's see," she says.

McCall adds that she is finding the whole thing "too much to handle", explaining: "Not only am I feeling quite competitive but Mo, the newcomer, he's already right up there trying to win."

And new judge Gilligan appears to have got the measure of his fellow panellists now too, joking that "competitive" Ora has confronted him about his guessing abilities.

"Me and Davina are very good... we're like good cop, bad cop. We've got a good little connection going on," Gilligan said. "Jonathan – he's on another level. He's playing the Masked Singer 2.0. Rita is very competitive."



Putting on a deep voice in a comical impersonation of Ora, he then adds: "She came into my dressing room. She said, 'Oi listen bruv, I'm the one who's always winning this Masked Singer, yeah? So don't you be guessin'.'



"I was like, 'Cool Rita, fantastic, I didn't know you spoke like that!'"

The show's host Joel Dommett has already revealed that the clue packages "are much harder" than the ones we were given in the first series and have been designed to "really throw you off the scent", so there's even more reason for the judges to get competitive.

None of the judges guessed Alien's identity correctly before they were unmasked, although the star's name had been mentioned a few times during the first episode – and the celeb later revealed that they'd been rumbled in the studio too, but the programme didn't show it.

Which star will be unmasked during tomorrow's new episode – and will any of the judges rumble their identity before that mask comes off?

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday (January 2) on ITV.



