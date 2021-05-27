The Masked Singer finalist Chameleon on performing with that 'big ass head' and having zero regrets

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 5 finale of The Masked Singer.

The Chameleon rapped his way to the finale of season 5 of The Masked Singer, but his time on the wacky singing-mystery show came to an end Wednesday night. The groovy lizard ultimately placed third, and was unmasked to reveal rapper Wiz Khalifa. The 10-time Grammy nominee opened up to EW about his time on the show, and why he wouldn't do a single thing differently.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What convinced you to do The Masked Singer?

WIZ KHALIFA: I'm a real big fan of the show already. I watch it with my son and my family, so everybody was already into it. I just looked at it as an opportunity to have some fun and bring some laughs to the game.

Does your son already know you're the Chameleon or is he in for a big shock tonight?

Yeah, he knows. I told him before I did the show, because when we started filming, I was away from home a lot and he really didn't understand why I wasn't at home, so I ended up having to tell him.

Your costume seemed like one of the easier ones to move in, except for that head, which must have been very heavy.

Yeah, it was a big ass head. And the platforms were a little bit challenging to walk around in and dance in, but for the most part, the costume was really comfortable. It was really kind of like part of my body.

In one of your clue packages, you mention meeting "the GOAT" because of a radio contest. Was that referring to Snoop Dogg and is that a true story?

They kind of like mix up some stories. I actually never met Snoop through a radio competition. It was one of my first songs that got played on the radio because I won a contest. But they were definitely referring to Snoop as one of my idols and somebody who I worked really hard and at a cool point in my career was able to meet.

So many of your songs had to be censored or tweaked so they could be aired on network television. Was it hard to perform the altered versions? Did you find yourself almost slipping in the original lyrics?

No, it wasn't difficult at all. Everybody at the show was really, really helpful, not only with making sure that I got good song choices that I like, but stuff that everybody likes, and that works for the network, and that we were able to get cleared. So it was a big process, and it was a lot of teamwork to really narrow the songs down and get them to where they were at. And as far as editing them or personalizing them and making them more mine, that was kind of just fun for me to switch it around, do different words, and make it my own. That's something that I kind of do in my music anyway, it's like an element that I already use. So to be able to bring that out and have fun on the Masked stage, it was more cool than it was challenging or difficult.

What was your favorite performance?

I love them all. I love how I got more comfortable as time went on. I would probably say one of my favorite performances was "Hip Hop," the Dead Prez song, because it was one of the more challenging ones. I knew the words to all the other songs like the Snoop, Warren G, and Cam'ron songs because those are like my own personal classics. But for "Hip Hop," it was like I always listened to that song and enjoyed it, but I never took the time to break the lyrics down and really try to understand the song for each bar. So it was fun to get up there and rap it, and get all the words out clear and kind of just show a little bit of skill as well as having fun.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala

Making it to the finale is huge. When you look back on your time on the show, is there anything you would have done differently?

No, I feel like I did everything perfect for me and what I was trying to accomplish. I was really into all my song choices; I was really into all of the performances. I think every time I was competing, it was a lot of good competition there. So just to even make it and keep going forward, that just gave me a lot of confidence and made me feel good about what I was doing. So I just kind of stayed in that pocket and rode it out til my time was up.

Did you keep up with online theories about your identity at all?

Yeah, I definitely kept track of what people were saying. I knew I was trending on Twitter every time that the show came on and I performed. So people were speculating, especially the fans. I have some diehard fans and they made sure that they spoke up about the situation.

As a fan of the show yourself, what surprised you the most about actually being on it?

I think what surprised me the most is how much work it actually is to do the performances and prepare for them and really execute it correctly. It's a lot of hard work.

You guys make it look so easy.

Yeah, it does look easy, but when you get out there and you do that s---? You're like, whoa, it's not what I thought it was.

Any advice for future contestants?

I would just tell them to take it really as serious as possible. I don't think that you can just come in and kind of popular your way through it, or like bluff it out. You've got to really, really work. And I would also say to have a lot of fun. It's definitely a different set of nerves. So, you've got to get into the groove of it, but if anybody would ask me, I would just be like, have as much fun as possible.

What's up next for you?

I'm dropping some new music really soon. I have the album coming out with Juicy J. I got some new singles that I'm about to drop, more TV, more movie stuff. I'm on a show called Duncanville. I play a character named Mr. Mitch. We just started our second season, and it's on Fox as well. So y'all can check me out on there. And I'm just working and hustling. I got a lot of other different businesses that I'm into right now. I got my weed business, Khalifa Kush. I got McQueen, which is my alcohol business. I just became a part owner in the MMA league called PFL. Just a ton of different things.

