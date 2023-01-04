The Masked Singer: Who is Fawn?

The Masked Singer has returned for its fourth UK series, with a new batch of contestants attempting to sing their way through while remaining undetected.

The show kicked off on New Year’s Day, with the first six acts singing in disguise as the judges and viewers attempted to guess their identities.

The first contestan, Ghost, was unmasked and revealed to be football pundit Chris Kamara.

The remaining six contestants (Jacket Potato, Fawn, Rubbish, Pigeon, Piece of Cake and Rhino) will compete during Saturday (7 January) night’s show.

Fawn is a wide-eyed deer, who wears a brown and white spotted jacket and trousers and matching bow on their head, with furry leg warmers.

As they are yet to compete, their identity remains a total mystery for now.

However, when the competitors were first announced, many viewers stated that Fawn was their favourite to win based on costume alone.

“I am putting my bet on Fawn winning,” one commenter wrote, while another said: “Fawn and Otter are my two favourites so far.”

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 7 January at 7pm on ITV.