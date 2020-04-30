'The Masked Singer' Fans Have Some Wild Guesses On The Rhino's Identity

From Woman's Day

The Masked Singer is deep into its third season, but since January, fans had been theorizing away with nothing but a contestant's costume to go on until the masked singers all got to sing. Theories were all over the map about the Rhino, but now that he's performed, fans have some more concrete ideas.

Back on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Fox dropped a photo of its latest addition to the A-list lineup: the Rhino. But not just any Rhino. This one happened to be wearing an old-school pilot's uniform — complete with fur-lined jacket and leather helmet. The photo also included the clever caption, "#RhinoMask is just plane awesome."

Who is the Rhino on The Masked Singer?

The pilot ensemble seemed to be the biggest clue for fans of the singing competition, with many thinking it means the celebrity has some experience flying airplanes. For example. John Travolta.

It’s John Travolta. — Katie Bradley (@mariah81766) January 29, 2020

The actor earned his pilot's license at 22, according to Business Jet Traveler, and has essentially transformed his home into a private airport. But not only does Travolta have experience in the sky — he also has spent time behind the mic. Well, sort of. Travolta starred in the movie-musical Grease, and yes, he provided his own vocals.

But now that the Rhino has performed, fans have a lot of other theories they're mulling over.

Theory 1: Barry Zito

On April 29, Jenny McCarthy finally jumped on the bandwagon, because fans have been floating this theory for weeks. One of the Rhino's clues was about about "giants," and baseball player Barry Zito once played for the San Francisco Giants. As for the "Missouri with a crown on top" clue, his wife is the former Miss Missouri, Amber Marie Seyer. This is one of the clues McCarthy latched onto when she finally guessed Zito.



As for the Grand Ole Opry clue, fans had previously thought it could point to a country singer, but it's worth noting that Zito once played a charity softball game where one team represented the Opry. In addition to being a baseball star, he's also a singer who co-wrote a song called "Butterflies," which harkens back to a Rhino clue package with butterflies in it. He even has an album called No Secrets like he hinted at in his April 1 clue package.

Many fans have picked up on the clues and now believe Zito's under the Rhino mask.





@MaskedSingerFOX Rhino is Barry Zito — ✭Auntie Lisa✭ RIP Ria♥️ (@lisaponyexpress) March 16, 2020

barry zito is the rhino on the Masked Singer. if i’m wrong i’ll be SHOCKED — soph 🌞 (@sophhmourad) March 26, 2020

HEAR ME OUT. THE RHINO ON THE MASKED SINGER IS BARRY ZITO — soph 🌞 (@sophhmourad) March 20, 2020





As for the April 22 clues, the coal-filled stocking doesn't make much sense, but the seal on a bow tie could be a reference to Zito's partnership with the Easter Seals to help military vets. He also lives in Nashville, Tennessee, which could explain the Tennessee flag clue. And the April 29 clues included the Rhino's favorite meal of spaghetti, which doesn't make a ton of sense. But Rhino also said in the clue package that he has little rhinos, aka kids. Zito has two sons.

Theory 2: Sam Hunt

Before he was a country singer, Hunt actually used to play football, and some of the clues have pointed to the sport. He's also written songs about faith and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, both of which are also clues. Plus he rides a motorcycle in one of his music videos, and a motorcycle has been featured more than once. Fans are all over this theory.





I am convinced the #MaskedSinger Rhino is Sam Hunt. Thoughts? @SamHuntMusic #maskedsingerfox — Cara Mund - Miss America 2018 (@CaraMund) March 12, 2020

the rhino is sam hunt. i will not be accepting criticism at this time #TheMaskedSinger — 🦕Danika🦕 - ia because of school (@legayseas) March 12, 2020

Rhino is Sam Hunt, based on vocals, bicycle in clue package, and — Heidi (@samnjacksmom) March 12, 2020





The judges are also on top of this theory now, with both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessing Hunt. Thicke thought the musician clues and the Tennessee flag pointed to Hunt, since he lives in Nashville. Scherzinger also thought it was Hunt because of the coal-filled stocking suggesting that the Rhino was a "bad boy" and she apparently thinks that Hunt is considered the bad boy of country. Sure.

Theory 3: Tim McGraw

The judges also thought that the Rhino could be Tim McGraw, because his wife's name is Faith. The clue package also mentioned the Grand Ole Opry, and McGraw has performed at the legendary music hall. He's also a big motorcycle fan, as is the Rhino. He also often wears cowboy hats and has a song called "The Cowboy in Me," which could be why a cowboy hat was shown in the March 25 package.

However, a lot of fans also pointed out that the Rhino was really tall, and McGraw is only 5'10." But one of the April 1 clues was that the Rhino isn't really as tall as everyone thinks he is, so McGraw is back on the table. Many fans are on this train of thought.

#themaskedsinger is the Rhino Tim McGraw? — Natalie Elmore (@nataliece1975) March 12, 2020

Who thinks the rhino is Tim mcgraw #TheMaskedSinger — Kayden White (@KaydenW21413853) March 12, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger The Rhino could be Tim McGraw — Emma sees 5SOS in 118 days #NO SHAME 卌 #CALM #5SOS (@emmylamond24) March 12, 2020

These theories are a good start when it comes to figuring out the Rhino's identity on The Masked Singer. Hopefully more clues will be revealed during the in the weeks following, giving us even more insight into this horned aviator's identity.

