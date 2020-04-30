'Masked Singer' Fans Think Kandi Burruss Is The Night Angel

From Woman's Day

The final group of The Masked Singer performed on March 11. That means that fans got to meet the Night Angel at last. The purple and pink winged masked singer hit the stage singing Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," and brought the judges and audience to their feet. "What a way to open the show," Jenny McCarthy said. "Best performance all season." Nicole Scherzinger added that the Night Angel's "voice was soaring" on the stage.

All of the judges agreed that her voice sounded familiar, but they weren't really united on who they thought it might have been. Meanwhile, almost everyone on Twitter had a common guess that the judges hadn't even thought about.

So who is the Night Angel?

Some of the initial clues about the Night Angel were several numbers like two, four, five, and six. She said a lot of doors have opened for her in her life. Also a group of angry older women was shown. She also kept making references to being "a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet."

For her second performance, there were clues about sweet tea, building an "empire," breaking off on her own, and some sort of strawberry castle that confused the judges. The clues in her Final 8 performance included an ostrich, a crown, a snow globe, a bee, and a "boss" luggage tag.

Even with all of these clues, the judges can't agree on who it might be. But the fans are united with a major guess.

Theory 1: Kandi Burruss

Nearly everyone on Twitter has been united all season in their guess for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. She has a restaurant called Old Lady Gang, which could explain the grandma mob clue. She's also a professional singer, which could explain why the Night Angel was able to blow everyone away with her performance. As far as the number clues, the two could be a reference to her joining Real Housewives in season two. The "strawberry castle" clue could be a reference to how Burruss' restaurant is in Castleberry Hill. The sweet tea also seems to point to the Night Angel being from the south, which Burruss is. The clues about the "old lady gang" and the sweet tea clued judge Jenny McCarthy into the possibility that it could be Burruss.



The March 25 clues basically clinched the deal, because a friend of the Night Angel's told a story about how the performer had to miss a lot of high school (including prom) to follow her career goals — and she almost missed her graduation because she had a work obligation. In 2014, Burruss posted on Instagram about how being in the band Xscape meant that she missed her prom and almost didn't go to her graduation. "My group #Xscape was mad at me for going to my graduation because we had a show that day," she wrote.

The April 1 clue was a tricycle, which could signify that the person under the mask is a triple threat. Burruss is a TV star, a singer, and a business woman. One could even call her a mogul, which the Night Angel said she is.

However, a viewer pointed out that the tricycle clue may have been a reference to Burruss' old high school, Tri-Cities.

This is the one I know week after week on @maskedsingerfox!! #NightAngel is @kandi!!!! Tricycle clue is Tri-Cities High School!!! Gone Georgia Girl!@.! pic.twitter.com/S9uNOGeQDw — Cindy (@CinMoffett) April 2, 2020

Then, during the April 8 episode, two of the clues were an ostrich and a crown, and Burruss famously wore an ostrich-feather dress and a tiara to her 2014 wedding.

Lots of fans also thought they recognized her voice.

If the night angel ain’t Kandi I’d be shook #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/g8iXAQLhdm — Stephen Fink (@MrShortstack) March 12, 2020

Night Angel on the masked singer is Kandi Buruss I’m 100% convinced — Jamie Lynn (@jamielynn__) March 12, 2020

I know kandi’s voice when I hear it!!!! Okkkkk Night Angel!! #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/tr7bUb0AJG — Jamel (@beverlyjamal65) March 12, 2020

However, none of the April 29 clues seemed to fit Burruss, so we're a little stumped. The Night Angel's signature dish was fried crickets, there was a white lighter in her clue package and a ton of phones, plus some fish hooks. We can't find any direct links between those clues and Burruss, but hopefully if she is the Night Angel she enlightens us about these particular hints.

Theory 2: Taraji P. Henson

Although all the clues seem to point to Burruss, the judges considered that Empire star Taraji P. Henson could be behind the Night Angel's mask. Nicole Scherzinger made that guess based mostly on the "built an empire" clue from the clue package, but there was also a clue about hustling, and Henson was in Hustle & Flow. After the March 25 performance, Scherzinger doubled down because of a clue about an astronomy quiz, and Henson was in the space movie Hidden Figures.

Ken Jeong joined in on this guess during the April 8 episode because of the "boss" luggage tag and how Taraji P. Henson plays a boss in Empire.

Some fans agreed that she could be the masked singer.





The night angel is definitely Taraji ain’t no way it isn’t 🤷🏾♀️ #TheMaskedSinger — Nadiaa (@nadiaa_xoxx) March 19, 2020

I think Taraji P. Henson is a good guess for the night angel #TheMaskedSinger — Desiree J. Russell (@djlulu6) March 19, 2020





Theory 3: Brandy

Even though the Night Angel is probably Kandi Burruss, Jenny McCarthy thought at one point that she could be Brandy. That speculation is based mostly on Brandy having a song called "Angel in Disguise," but that seems a little on the nose for a show that's trying to keep viewers on their toes. However, one of the April 8 clues was "the bag is mine," which reminded some people of Brandy's song "The Boy is Mine."



Some fans are also on McCarthy's page.

Night angel on the masked singer is Brandy — eddie delgado (@abue1a) March 19, 2020

Theory 4: Keke Palmer

Nicole Scherzinger floated this theory on April 8 due to the crown and bee clues in the Night Angel's mystery bag. Palmer starred in the movie Akeelah and the Bee and was in the show Scream Queens. She doesn't seem to fit many of the other clues, but some fans have said they think the Night Angel sounds like Palmer.

I don’t understand any of the Night Angel’s clues but that voice reminds me of KeKe Palmer...🤔 she doesn’t have 4 GRAMMYs though lol #TheMaskedSinger #NightAngelMask — Ta-NeFlossy Oates (@goodkidCHIcity) April 2, 2020

@MaskedSingerFOX I agree with @NicoleScherzy Night Angel = Keke Palmer !!! — Kelsi (@Simply_Kelsii) April 9, 2020

keke palmer isn’t a bad guess for the night angel 👍🏽👍🏽 #TheMaskedSinger — adriana 💛✨ (@cookie__lover15) April 9, 2020

Overall, it seems that Kandi Burruss is the favorite guess right now for The Masked Singer fans, but we'll keep an eye on the clues to come to be sure.

