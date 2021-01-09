Masked Singer fans are convinced ‘Sausage’ is Sheridan Smith
Fans of The Masked Singer believe they know who the celebrity is behind mystery persona Sausage.
Tonight’s episode (9 January) of the hugely popular ITV series has seen a celebrity – disguised in costume as a sausage – perform for a live audience and the panel of judges.
Following Sausage’s performance of Jennifer Holiday’s “And I Am Telling You”, fans were quick to voice their suspicions that the face behind the mask is Sheridan Smith.
“Sausage is Sheridan Smith, it has to be!” said one user. While another added: “Masked Singer Sausage is definitely @Sheridansmith1 I have her singing this exact song in my car!”
“Sausage = Sheridan Smith,” wrote a third person.
Many viewers pointed out that one of the clues mentioned in the episode as to Sausage’s identity was a bag of crisps, linking the hint to Smith’s appearance in the British sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
Sausage’s song choice, a musical theatre hit, seemed to also confirm viewer suspicions given the singer’s history performing in West End musicals.
The panel was thinking along the same lines, with Mo Gilligan putting forward his guess as Smith.
#MaskedSinger surely Sausage has to be the awesome Miss Sheridan Smith?
— Millard Family 💙 (@millardfamily) January 9, 2021
Sausage is defo Sheridan Smith!! I think I’m convinced. 🤣 #MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSinger
— Stacey Grant (@xxjacquesxx) January 9, 2021
The 2 pints and a packet of crisps clue just confirms my suspicion that sausage is Sheridan Smith #maskedsinger
— Jan McGregor ♿ (@AncientGleek) January 9, 2021
Davina McCall, however, proposed that it could be journalist Stacey Dooley, while Rita Ora took her chances with Location, Location, Location star Kirsty Allsopp after another clue stated that Sausage enjoyed Do It Yourself projects.
Last week’s episode saw Seahorse unveiled as Spice Girl legend Mel B, following Alien’s big reveal as Sophie Ellis-Bextor the week before.
The Masked Singer sees celebrities dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a live audience and a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identity using clues.