‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts One More Group A Contestant: And the Skunk Is…

And then there were two.

On Wednesday, “The Masked Singer” staged a showdown between Bull and Skunk, the two contestants still standing for Group A, to see which one of them will go on to duke it out with the Group B winner in the season finale.

But before we discovered who would have a shot at the title and who would be unmasked and eliminated, it was performance time.

First up was Bull, who sang Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up.” He was followed by Skunk’s rendition of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin.

Now, on a usual “Masked Singer” night, that would be the end of things — but the Group A finals was no ordinary episode of the Fox singing competition. So instead of moving on to the voting right away, both Bull and Skunk got another chance to perform, but this time in duets with some super stellar unmasked singers.

Bull sang The Script’s “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)” with Jesse McCartney, who was the Turtle contestant and first runnerup on “The Masked Singer” Season 3.

Next, Skunk took the stage once more and belted out Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a duet with Michael Bolton.

After those two showstoppers, it was actually time for host Nick Cannon to request the judges and studio audience vote for which contestant they wanted to see move on to the finale. The one with the fewest number of votes was Skunk, who was cut from the show and unmasked to reveal Faith Evans.

Before Skunk had to take her black-and-white mask off, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke correctly guessed her identity, while Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy assumed she was Mary J. Blige.

Evans’s Skunk joins this growing list of already unmasked “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants: Mallard (Willie Robertson), Caterpillar (Bobby Berk), Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield), Jester (Johnny Rotten), Beach Ball (Honey Boo and Mama June), Hamster (Rob Schneider), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer), Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga) and Baby (Larry the Cable Guy).

Still in the running for the “Masked Singer” Season 6 Golden Mask Trophy are Group A’s Bull and Group B’s Queen of Hearts and Banana Split.

Per Fox, “The Masked Singer” Season 6 contestants “boast a combined 85 Grammy Nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations, 12 Razzie Award Nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

“The Masked Singer” Group B finals airs next Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.