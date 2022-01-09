The Masked Singer: Chart-Topping British Singer Unmasked In Latest Elimination

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer said goodbye to its third celebrity on Saturday night, with Lionfish being revealed as a chart-topping singer responsible for one of the best-selling songs of the last 20 years.

Lionfish was the third celebrity to be unmasked (Photo: Kieron McCarron/ITV)

Over the weekend, the fun-filled reality show aired its first ever Movie Night special.

During the episode, Lionfish performed I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard in its original Dolly Parton arrangement.

Unfortunately, it failed to garner the support of the studio audience, with the aquatic character eventually being shown the door over Firework.

As we previously predicted, Lionfish was then unmasked as none other than former Pop Idol winner Will Young, who is responsible for number one hits Evergreen, Light My Fire and Leave Right Now.

Yes, it was Will Young under that fishy disguise all along (Photo: Kieron McCarron/ITV)

While last week Lionfish hinted at Will’s role in the musical Cabaret, as well as a role in an episode of Skins, Saturday night saw allusions to his Switch It On music video and Will’s latest album Crying On The Bathroom Floor, which consists of covers of songs by female artists that have inspired him.

After being unmasked, he told the panel it had been “really hard” to disguise his distinctive voice, but insisted: “It’s been the most incredible opportunity and such a brilliant challenge to take on.”

“It’s very liberating taking to the stage when no-one knows it’s you,” he added following his elimination. “I even shut my eyes when I sang Nessun Dorma. No one’s looking at your face, it’s amazing.

“I would highly recommend it. Particularly when you’re dressed as a fish in this amazing outfit.”

Will Young at a press event in 2018 (Photo: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

M People singer Heather Small and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford were the first two celebrities to be eliminated from this year’s series of The Masked Singer, with nine disguised stars still in the running.

Among those rumoured to be underneath the remaining masks include Westlife star Markus Feehily, pop singer Natalie Imbruglia and footballer Michael Owen.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday night at 7pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

