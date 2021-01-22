Who's on The Masked Singer? All the best fan theories and guesses

A composite image of The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett in front of this year's performers. (ITV)

We’re five weeks into the second series of The Masked Singer but unlike last time, the guessing game is still going strong.

When the inaugural series of the hit show was underway last year, it was a little too easy to google standout quotes and work out the singers’ identities.

This time around, ITV has upped the stakes and made it a lot harder for the judges (and viewers at home) to work out who is behind each mask.

This Saturday’s show will see all eight of the remaining characters perform. Before you start guessing again, here’s our guide to all the best theories so far...

Sausage

The best guesses: Sheridan Smith or Billie Piper

Why? Sausage’s first VT included plenty of clues that pointed towards Billie Piper, with fans spotting one of her famous song titles on a menu for a food van called ‘Billie’s Burgers’. But were these red herrings? It certainly seems so.

Since Sausage has belted out a few more tunes, their seriously impressive pipes have left us convinced it’s Sheridan Smith. Other clues include her reveal about enjoying “a couple of beers and potato snacks” which could well be a nod to her role in Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps.

In a game of Two Truths And A Lie, Sausage also said her hair colour is “certified by law” and as Jonathan Ross soon pointed out, Smith previously appeared in the stage version of Legally Blonde.

Badger

The motorcycle-loving creature has fans stumped (ITV)

The best guesses: Peter Andre or Brian May

Why? Badger is definitely one of the characters who are proving seriously tough to figure out. In week one, they revealed they can still go about their daily life without being recognised and said they “see things as a virtual world” leading to one of the top guesses being Lord Of The Rings’ Andy Serkis.

Following episodes have served up a whole host of clues which have only made it more difficult; there have been potential nods to Australia, a love of motorbikes and the completely ridiculous: “I’m good at dodging furniture.”

How did we end up with Peter Andre and Brian May being touted as options? The Aussie references have left plenty of people convinced it’s the Mysterious Girl crooner while Queen rocker May has a penchant for saving badgers. Seriously. We’re not entirely convinced on either...

Dragon

The Masked Singer's Dragon looks far from a fire-breathing monster. (ITV)

The best guess: Courtney Act

Why? Episode one saw the panel divided on whether Dragon is a man or woman but fans soon spotted references (including their name, Drag...on) which suggest the singer could be someone who seamlessly swaps between the two. Dragon’s colourful belly appears to be a rainbow flag, adding weight to the idea that they are part of the LGBT+ community.

Other clues haven’t been much help but there was a reference to a “famous incident involving a shoe” which could be a nod to Act’s disastrous entrance to the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2018.

Blob

The best guesses: Sir Lenny Henry or Jack Whitehall

Why? Blob is another character who has left the panel stumped. References to having four eyes appear to suggest they’re a glasses-wearer but there have been so many red herrings that it’s unclear what’s true and what isn’t.

We found out they’re academically-minded – which applies to both privately-educated Jack Whitehall and honorary doctor Sir Lenny Henry – before being served an incredible curveball with the revelation that they’re also a musician who has duetted with “amazing artists”.

This rules Whitehall out and leaves us with comedian Sir Lenny, who has indeed sung with huge stars as part of Comic Relief fundraising events. Maybe we’ve just convinced ourselves but when you listen back, Blob sure does sound like him too.

Viking

Could Viking be hiding a musical past? (ITV)

The best guesses: Ricky Wilson or James Blunt

Why? Ricky Wilson made the shortlist early on when Viking hinted at previously serving as a talent show judge but ITV has hurled out loads of clues that have muddied the waters. One of these is a reference to the army and this is where James Blunt, who previously served in the military, comes in.

Once again though, the jury is well and truly out. Guesses from the judges have included an eclectic range of stars, from Mika to Martin Kemp.

Robin

Fans have stuck with their guess from episode one (ITV)

The best guesses: Aston Merrygold

Why? Plenty of fans immediately guessed that Aston Merrygold was behind this bold and weirdly slick costume and despite ITV’s attempts to throw us off the scent, we think this guess is a good one.

So far, there have been references to Strictly Come Dancing – which Merrygold competed in back in 2017 – and also a nod to ‘Flying Without Wings’, the track JLS performed with Westlife on The X Factor in 2008.

Clues which hinted at a more sporty past followed but as plenty of Twitter users pointed out, Merrygold loves a kickabout and even played in 2012’s Soccer Aid match.

Harlequin

Harlequin might be the only female singer left in the competition (ITV)

The best guess: Gabrielle

Why? Harlequin appears to be one of perhaps two female singers left on the show but the judges and viewers haven’t been able to agree on who she is.

The clues have been incredibly cryptic and unhelpful. All we really know is that she loves reading, horror stories and felt super nervous about performing. While you’d think this last clue would rule out Harlequin being a seasoned pro, loads of Twitter users reckon Gabrielle is behind the mask.

References to the tabloids and the news has led to recent Loose Women recruit Charlene White being tabled as suggestion but we’re not totally sold on this idea either.

Bush Baby

Bush Baby has us stumped (ITV)

The best guesses: Honestly? No idea.

Why? Yes, this is another one that we’re still scratching our heads over. Bush Baby tried to throw everyone off with references to Australia but we’re pretty confident that was all a ruse.

The only clue which has been even slightly useful is: “A lot of my wardrobe has been seen on screen.”

Could it be Matt Lucas, who joined Great British Bake Off last year? Could their potential “association with the night sky” be a sign that they’re a space expert? Is their quip about knowing “the recipe for success” a hint that Bush Baby is a chef? All of these have been put forward as suggestions so far… and we honestly haven’t got a clue.

