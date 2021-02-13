The Masked Singer: Who is Badger? Here’s what we know

Fans are guessing who Badger could be (ITV)

We are already several weeks into the second series of ITV’s The Masked Singer, with speculation rife as to the contestants’ identities.

While some of the mystery stars have already been identified – including Glen Hoddle (Grandfather Clock) and Mel B (Seahorse) – many others are still unknown.

Badger is one of this series' biggest mysteries, given his ability to transform his voice throughout his performances.

On Saturday's semi-final (6 February) Badger performed alongside the remaining contestants Robin, Badger, Harlequin, Dragon and Sausage.

Many viewers speculated that the persona behind the mask could be American singer and producer Ne-Yo, after Badger said that he “likes to make people's dreams come true”.

Their suspicions were further bolstered after a clue in Badger's video featured a sign that read “Blurred Lines”. Ne-Yo famously turned down the opportunity to sing in Robin Thicke's famous song of the same name, which featured Pharrell and TI.

In the early weeks, Badger sung Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” and Aerosmith’s “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing”, leading fans at home to suggest that former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton was inhabiting the giant black-and-white suit.

Badger has made references to Strictly on the show, while Clifton has also performed in a number of stage musicals throughout and since leaving the competition series.

“Omg Strictly and in a rock band, Kevin Clifton is Badger!!!!!!!!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I think Badger is Kevin Clifton. He left Strictly to star in School of Rock,” wrote another.

An alternative suggestion is motorcyclist Carl Fogarty. Viewers have associated Fogarty with Badger’s leather jacket and the clue of a corked hat, which could be a nod to the driver’s time on I’m a Celebrity.

However, a new addition was added to the list last Saturday (30 January) after Badger’s performance of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” left fans convinced that Ne-Yo was behind the mask.

The US singer has shot up the ranks with the bookies, with Ladbrokes now listing him as most likely to be unmasked with odds of 5/4. Clifton is in second place at 2/1.

However, Badger's identity is by no means guaranteed, with Fogarty (4/1), Will Green (4/1), Jahmene Douglas (5/1) and Guy Martin (5/1) all still in the mix.

You can find the full list of odds for all The Masked Singer contestants here.

The Masked Singer returns Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

